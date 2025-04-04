“By not running, what are you hiding?” - Ex-NFL GM questions Shedeur Sanders, says Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough “are closing the gap”

Ex-NFL general manager turned media personality Mike Tannebaum put quarterback draft prospect Shedeur Sanders on blast in a recent media appearance. Sanders will be throwing to receivers at the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day today, April 4, but he has decided not to run the 40-yard dash that most athletes undertake.

Tannebaum was speaking on ESPN’s "Unsportsmanlike" podcast, and he questioned the motivation behind deciding not to run:

“By not running, what are you hiding?”

Tannebaum compared Sanders to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who ran a 4.93 when he came out of the 2012 NFL draft. Like Cousins, Sanders is a pass-first quarterback who is not going to be able to use his speed to get out of situations at the NFL level.

Sanders finished both seasons at Colorado with negative net rushing yards.

“I've comped him to Kirk Cousins. I think Shedeur can be a good player. I think he's very accurate. I wish he was going to run today.”

However, Tannebaum also commented that by not running, he is allowing the quarterbacks behind him, like Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart and Louisville’s Tyler Shough, to close the gap in the draft board rankings.

“Because there's two other quarterbacks. Jaxson Dart ran 4.85, and Tyler Shough ran 4.63, they're closing the gap. Because when you're in the room, and you're looking at bodywork, one of the things you're looking at is competitiveness.”

The former New York Jets general manager also explained that at pro days, teams will be looking to see the off-field intangibles like leadership skills.

“What kind of leadership does he have? What kind of intangibles? You want to be there today to see the things you can't see on tape.”

Shedeur Sanders to throw with 32 teams in attendance at Colorado Pro Day

Shedeur Sanders is one of the last draft-eligible quarterbacks to throw, with the Colorado Pro Day happening today, April 4. All 32 teams are expected to have representatives physically present at the event.

Shedeur Sanders will be throwing to fellow top draft prospect Travis Hunter and draft-eligible receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. His brother Shilo will also be working out in a bid to improve his draft stock.

It will be the first time Shedeur Sanders works out in public for NFL teams after not working out at the NFL draft combine last month. It is unclear if he will do any of the other drills besides throwing.

