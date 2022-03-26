Dolphins CB Byron Jones has hilarious reaction to team trading for Tyreek Hill 

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones restructured his contract in order for the team to have more cap space. The move comes after Miami traded for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Jones posted this hysterical tweet when he restructured his contract for Hill:

"Me restructuring my contract just to have Tyreek Hill burn me everyday in practice." - Byron Jones via Twitter

Byron Jones @TheByronJones Me restructuring my contract just to have Tyreek Hill burn me everyday in practice 🤡🤡 Me restructuring my contract just to have Tyreek Hill burn me everyday in practice 🤡🤡

The Pro Bowl cornerback currently has three years left on the five-year, $82 million deal he signed with the Dolphins in 2020. His restructured contract gives the Dolphins a little over $10.6 million in cap space.

He’s played two seasons with Miami after spending the first five years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. With Miami, Jones has started 30 games with two interceptions, 95 combined solo and assisted tackles and 14 passes defended.

Dallas drafted the cornerback in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of the University of Connecticut. In 79 games with the Cowboys, he had two interceptions (returning for a touchdown), three forced fumbles, 43 passes defended, and 270 combined solo and assisted tackles.

Tyreek Hill’s career in the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals

He was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft out of South Alabama. In his rookie season, he led the NFL in punt return yards (592), punt returns for touchdowns (two), and kickoff returns for touchdowns (one).

He made the Pro Bowl and AP First Team All-Pro in the 2016 season. The receiver also had 61 receptions, 593 receiving yards, six touchdowns catches and three rushing touchdowns that season.

In the 2017 season, he had 75 receptions, 1,183 yards receiving, and seven touchdowns, leading Kansas City in receiving yards while finishing second in receptions and touchdowns that season.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs For all we accomplished together these past six seasons. Thank you for everything, Cheetah For all we accomplished together these past six seasons. Thank you for everything, Cheetah 🐆 https://t.co/AMjhfBctHq

His 1,479 receiving yards were the fourth-most in the NFL in the 2018 season. He also had 87 receptions and 12 touchdowns. Those12 touchdowns placed him among the top five of the league in 2018.

In six seasons with the Chiefs, he accumulated 479 receptions, 6,630 receiving yards, and 56 touchdowns.

The six-time Pro Bowl receiver will be in a Dolphins uniform come the start of the 2022 season for the first time in his career.

Edited by Windy Goodloe