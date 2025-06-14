C. J. Gardner-Johnson calls out rapper Toosii as "Favorite Song" singer vows to go D1 in football

It seems like the famous rapper Toosii is eyeing a comeback to the gridiron. The "Favorite Song" singer posted about his desire to go D1 in football in an Instagram post on Friday. This post got the attention of the Philadelphia Eagles safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson.

Previously, the rapper had revealed that he dropped out of high school at the age of 17 to pursue a career in the music industry. He used to play football back then, and his love for the game is still alive. Toosii uploaded a video of himself performing some drills at NC State University's training facility. The rapper did look impressive as he was quick on his feet.

"I’m gon be the first artist to go back and go D1 for football I’m pushing myself everyday. #Myfirstlove," Toosii captioned the post.

Check out the post below:

Seeing the post, the Eagles' C. J. Gardner-Johnson couldn't help but challenge the rapper to a 1-on-1. The Super Bowl LIX winner even went on to bet $100,000 that Toosii wouldn't be able to catch a ball against him.

"Got 100k u won’t catch a ball in 1on1s," commented Gardner-Johnson.

Check out a screenshot of Gardner-Johnson's comment below:

A screenshot of Ceedy Duce's comments. [Image credits: Instagram]

Months after joining the Houston Texans, C. J. Gardner-Johnson calls the Eagles disrespectful

C. J. Gardner-Johnson had two stints with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and 2024. He even helped the team win the Super Bowl last year. However, back in March 2025, he was traded to the Texans.

In a fiery interview after the trade, C. J. Gardner-Johnson went off on his previous club and called them disrespectful:

"I feel highly disrespected, but it’s a business,” Gardner-Johnson said on Saturday. "People say, ‘He’s a hazard, he’s this, he’s that.’ I never been no hazard, bro. They got no real issues on me. That black ball ain’t going to work on me because I got me a ring.”

The safety went on to say that he still has three more championships left in him and vowed to win one this year.

"I got three more championships in me," Gardner-Johnson said. "I’m probably going to win the next three. I’m going to get me another Super Bowl this year. Just watch.”

With the Texans being pegged as a potential Super Bowl contender in the 2025 season, it'll be interesting to see if C. J. Gardner-Johnson is able to pull it off.

