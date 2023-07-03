Super Bowl LVII's field conditions were slick and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson had something to say to the league about their response to that. While no official statement was made by the NFL, commissioner Roger Goodell has apparently been defensive when asked.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that Goodell has been telling NFL team owners that players from both sides were wearing the wrong cleats. Which essentially puts the blame on the players for the problems at State Farm Stadium.

Gardner-Johnson saw this news on Twitter and retweeted it and added his own take on the situation. The former Philadelphia Eagles safety said that he tried three different pairs of cleats during pre-game warmups and that none of them worked, not even the pair with the studs on the bottom.

"Man pre game I went through 3 different cleats!! Even the studs wasn’t working 😒 explain that please"

“The NFL has an unofficial excuse for the situation, one that has been communicated when owners ask about it.”



In the months since the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, there have been sentiments that the field conditions caused the outcome. Many say that the lack of traction caused issues for the Eagles' defense.

It is interesting that Roger Goodell has not addressed field conditions in public, but according to Florio, he has been discussing it with NFL team owners privately.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has additional thoughts about the Super Bowl LVII field

C.J. Gardner-Johnson mentioned that when the Eagles played the Arizona Cardinals earlier in the year, there wasn't an issue with the field. He said that if cleats were at fault in the Super Bowl, regular grass should have been used instead.

"If that’s the case we should’ve played on AZ original grass! we was fine the week we traveled there and won."

Gardner-Johnson is no longer a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He became a free agent after the 2022 NFL season and signed a one-year deal worth $8 million with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions have a decent shot at making the playoffs this season, but the Eagles are favorites for the conference.

