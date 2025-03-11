C.J. Gardner-Johnson sends message to Eagles fans after getting traded to Texans

After spending two seasons as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Houston Texans for lineman Kenyon Green on Tuesday. The two teams will also be swapping draft picks as the Eagles will receive a 2026 fifth-round pick and the Texans will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Ad

Following the news, Gardner-Johnson sent a message to Eagles fans on X.

Gardner-Johnson tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I love you Philly, we forever champions."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Gardner-Johnson began his career with the New Orleans Saints as he was drafted in 2019. He was traded to the Eagles prior to the 2022 season, and he led the league in interceptions that year with six.

Gardner-Johnson was a starting safety for the season that the Eagles made the Super Bowl but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. He signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions last season and then signed with the Eagles this past off-season for a second stint in Philly, as he landed a three-year, $27 million contract.

Ad

Now, Gardner-Johnson joins a secondary that just lost safety Eric Murray to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He should start for Houston this upcoming season.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson becomes the latest Eagles player to depart from the team this offseason

C.J. Gardner-Johnson during Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

With the Philadelphia Eagles trading CJ Gardner-Johnson, they've had some notable departures this off-season from their team.

Ad

Edge rusher Josh Sweat landed a four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals yesterday. They lost another key defensive lineman when Milton Williams agreed to a big deal with the New England Patriots.

In the secondary, on top of losing Gardner-Johnson, they've lost Isaiah Rodgers to the Minnesota Vikings and are expected to release cornerback Darius Slay.

So far, the only player the Eagles have added this offseason is quarterback Dorian Thompson Robinson from the Cleveland Browns. They traded backup quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Browns.

The Eagles have lost some key pieces so far this off-season, but they'll be able to replace those needs in the draft next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.