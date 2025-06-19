C.J. Mosley announces retirement from NFL after three months after Jets released 5X All-Pro LB

Three months after being released by the New York Jets, five time All Pro linebacker C.J. Mosley has announced his retirement from the National Football League.

Originally drafted in the first round, No. 17 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft, Mosley went on to have a very successful and impressive NFL career. Mosley represented the Ravens for the first five seasons of his career, before signing long-term with the Jets, where he went on to play for an additional five campaigns but represent the club for six seasons (Mosley opted out of the COVID season).

Arguably the best season of his career came in 2021 with the Jets, where he finished the campaign with 168 total tackles, 103 solo tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. However, in 2024, he was only able to play in four regular season games due to various different injuries.

CBS Sports NFL analyst Matt Zenitz outlined some of the injuries Mosley was dealing with last year, some of which were extremely serious. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"The Jets had released the 32-year in March after he was limited to four games last year due to multiple injuries, including a herniated disc in his neck." Zenitz said.

C.J. Mosley NFL career review

Mosley finishes his career with 1,082 total tackles, 687 solo tackles, 12 sacks, ten forced fumbles, and 12 interceptions over his ten year NFL career. During that span, he was a five time Second Team All Pro, a five time Pro Bowler, and a memebr of the PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team in 2014.

According to the popular sports financial and contract company 'Spotrac', Mosley has National Football League career earnings of $94,656,002, with his highest cash total coming in 2019 when he took home $19 million from the New York Jets.

