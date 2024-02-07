C.J. Stroud has come to the defense of Bryce Young after two very different seasons for the quarterbacks who were selected first and second in last year's NFL Draft. While the first overall pick struggled with the Carolina Panthers and finished with a 2-15 record, the Houston Texans quarterback took his team to the playoffs by winning the AFC South and then won a game in the postseason too.

However, C.J. Stroud believes Bryce Young will come good and was hampered by a poor supporting cast with the Panthers. He said on "The Pivot Podcast":

“In his shoes, I feel like a lot of stuff didn’t go his way, that was out of his control. You can’t make a play if somebody don’t block. You can’t make a play if somebody don’t catch a ball. And when you watch the tape, Bryce did a lot great things. He’s gonna be a great player. But it takes time.”

He also expanded on the situation by saying that the Texans were lucky that they got in some great players to complement him and DeMeco Ryans did such a great job as head coach. C.J. Stroud said,

“I think I came into a situation where we were strugglin’, but we still had a lot of good pieces. And Nick Caserio, our GM, brought in a lot of good vets. DeMeco [Ryans] was the perfect coach for our type of team."

C.J. Stroud reveals what he told Bryce Young

The Texans star continued by saying that he said the same thing to Bryce Young too. C.J. Stroud reminded the Panthers quarterback that he was the first pick for a reason. The Houston quarterback also added that he thinks his counterpart in Carolina will have a great season this year and hoped that he too would be able to carry on with his dazzling form.

“Like I said earlier, everybody’s path is different. Maybe I had a good rookie year, and Bryce is gonna have a great second year. And hopefully I do, too. But I know everything’s gonna be fine for him. And I told him, like, ‘You the one, bruh. You the one for a reason.'”

The last thing Bryce Young probably wants is sympathy or pity from other players, especially those who were in the same draft class as him. But the Carolina rookie can take heart in the fact that when the two of them met on the field, he came out on top in one of the rare bright spots for the Panthers this season.