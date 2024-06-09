C.J. Stroud expects Texans legend Andre Johnson-like performances from WR Nico Collins

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • C.J. Stroud expects Texans legend Andre Johnson-like performances from WR Nico Collins

C.J. Stroud expects Texans legend Andre Johnson-like performances from WR Nico Collins

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 09, 2024 16:46 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans
C.J Stroud, left, Nico Collins, right, during Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has some high praise for his wide receiver, Nico Collins. After a season where Collins set career highs in receptions (80), yards (1,297) and touchdowns (8), the third-year wide receiver's efforts paid off this off-season.

Collins was awarded a three-year, $72.5 million extension, making him a top-10 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. As Collins looks to cement himself as a great Texans wide receiver, Stroud compared him to Texans legend Andre Johnson.

Stroud said:

"[Collins is] a generational talent. He's like our age's Andre Johnson, in my opinion. Just how fast he is, how he gets in and out of his braces, releases, how strong he is. I think last year was just a preview of what's to come for him."
also-read-trending Trending

In 2024, Johnson became the first member of the Houston Texans franchise to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was a seven-time Pro Bower and four-time All-Pro. Stroud is hopeful that Collins can reach the same level of success as Johnson.

In his three seasons, Nico Collins has recorded 150 catches for 2,224 yards and 11 touchdowns in 29 games.

C.J. Stroud said he feels like he has five No. 1 wide receivers in Houston

Nico Collins and Tank Dell during Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Nico Collins and Tank Dell during Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

With the Houston Texans acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs this off-season from the Buffalo Bills, C.J. Stroud thinks the team has five No. 1 wide receivers.

Speaking about Nico Collins, Stroud said it feels like college again with plenty options at the receiver position.

"I think we have like five No. 1s, so that's kind of cool to have. I've had that before in college and now I have it again. It's going to be fun. Nico, he loves to see everybody else eat, too. His love for his brothers hasn't changed. It's a special feeling to see somebody who deserves to get paid and get what they deserve. I'm just really proud of him."

Nico Collins had over 1,200 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season. Diggs has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons.

Second-year WR Tank Dell had a breakout rookie season, recording 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season. Even Noah Brown had a carer-year last season with the Texans, setting career-highs in receiving yards (567) and yards per catch (17.2.)

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit C.J. Stroud, "Around The NFL" and H/T Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी