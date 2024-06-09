C.J. Stroud expects Texans legend Andre Johnson-like performances from WR Nico Collins

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has some high praise for his wide receiver, Nico Collins. After a season where Collins set career highs in receptions (80), yards (1,297) and touchdowns (8), the third-year wide receiver's efforts paid off this off-season.

Collins was awarded a three-year, $72.5 million extension, making him a top-10 highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. As Collins looks to cement himself as a great Texans wide receiver, Stroud compared him to Texans legend Andre Johnson.

Stroud said:

"[Collins is] a generational talent. He's like our age's Andre Johnson, in my opinion. Just how fast he is, how he gets in and out of his braces, releases, how strong he is. I think last year was just a preview of what's to come for him."

In 2024, Johnson became the first member of the Houston Texans franchise to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was a seven-time Pro Bower and four-time All-Pro. Stroud is hopeful that Collins can reach the same level of success as Johnson.

In his three seasons, Nico Collins has recorded 150 catches for 2,224 yards and 11 touchdowns in 29 games.

C.J. Stroud said he feels like he has five No. 1 wide receivers in Houston

Nico Collins and Tank Dell during Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

With the Houston Texans acquiring wide receiver Stefon Diggs this off-season from the Buffalo Bills, C.J. Stroud thinks the team has five No. 1 wide receivers.

Speaking about Nico Collins, Stroud said it feels like college again with plenty options at the receiver position.

"I think we have like five No. 1s, so that's kind of cool to have. I've had that before in college and now I have it again. It's going to be fun. Nico, he loves to see everybody else eat, too. His love for his brothers hasn't changed. It's a special feeling to see somebody who deserves to get paid and get what they deserve. I'm just really proud of him."

Nico Collins had over 1,200 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season. Diggs has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons.

Second-year WR Tank Dell had a breakout rookie season, recording 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season. Even Noah Brown had a carer-year last season with the Texans, setting career-highs in receiving yards (567) and yards per catch (17.2.)

