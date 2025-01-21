C. J. Stroud makes feelings known on Stefon Diggs' future with Texans amid star WR's ACL injury rehab

The Houston Texans' season ended in the divisional round of the playoffs following a 23-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. They will now turn their focus toward the 2025 NFL draft and free agency and look to retool the roster to venture deeper into the playoffs next year.

Stefon Diggs' future is among the several decisions the Texans' front office has to ponder over the coming weeks. The veteran wide receiver is a free agent and can handpick his landing spot. While the decision lies in his hands, quarterback C.J. Stroud implored the franchise to bring back the star receiver in 2025.

During his final press conference of the season on Monday, the sophomore star claimed he was keen on playing with Diggs next season. Stroud said:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's my boy. I would love to have Stef back. We were just getting started. He was having so much fun. Me and him were starting to build a rapport... He wears his heart on his sleeve and everything he does, I appreciate it."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Running back Joe Mixon also pleaded with the Texans' front office to hand the wide receiver a new deal and bring him back. He said Diggs had "unfinished business" in staying in Houston, saying:

"Stef is a great teammate first and foremost. I'm sure he's probably going to want to come back here. He's got unfinished business and would take that into consideration."

Expand Tweet

Stefon Diggs stats: WR's impactful debut campaign was cut short

The Texans acquired Stefon Diggs from the Buffalo Bills via a trade in the 2024 offseason hoping that the veteran wide receiver would help the franchise embark on a deep playoff run.

He caught two touchdown passes on his debut for the franchise in a 29-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts before going five games without a touchdown catch. Diggs' scoreless streak ended in Houston's 41-21 victory over the New England Patriots.

Expand Tweet

The wide receiver was having his best game in a Texans uniform in Houston's Week 8 clash against the Colts. He caught five passes for 81 yards before suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

Expand Tweet

Diggs' final stat line for the season read 47 catches for 496 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in eight appearances. C.J. Stroud believes the 31-year-old will bounce back and have an even more impactful year in 2025. However, it's unclear whether the franchise will entertain re-signing the wide receiver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.