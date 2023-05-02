C. J. Stroud rookie contract breakdown: How much will Texans QB earn in Houston?

The second overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, Houston Texans' C. J. Stroud, will earn $39,379,587 in total value, with an estimated signing bonus of $25,639,699 and a 2023 cap of $7,159,925.

Stroud, who many people projected to be the consensus first-overall pick, is entering a good position with the Texans, as he's set to be their QB of the next decade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What does C. J. Stroud bring to Houston Texans?

C. J. Stroud is a quarterback with a penchant for leading his wide receivers with good placement and making on-frame throws to targets in all areas of the gridiron. The question now is how quickly Stroud acclimates to the Texans system.

Stroud did not often attack defenses with his legs. Nevertheles, if he can become a more willing runner, he could prolong drives rather than feeling forced into more challenging game-altering situations.

Teams must balance what they saw on tape from C. J. Stroud during the 2022 college season against his excellent College Football Playoff semifinal performance when Stroud shone against Georgia's impressive collection of pro prospects.

C. J. Stroud's strengths and weaknesses

The second overall pick's biggest strengths are:

Enough arm talent to pump, reset and release

Finds his way back to platform throws when forced to move his feet

Has arm strength to air out the deep ball toward the sideline with accuracy

Played the game of his career against Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinal

Puts it on the frame, allowing receivers to catch in stride and keep rolling

Showed maturity as a game manager during 2022 season

Demonstrated willingness to extend and make plays outside the pocket against Georgia

Tapes show ability to get through progressions

Most naturally accurate top-tier quarterback in 2023 draft class

His most notable flaws include

Hesitation to use his legs can put a cap on his success rate.

Inconsistent activation of lower body torque on drive throws.

Struggle to get squared to target when rolling out

Needs more precise scan for potential pressure points near line of scrimmage.

Needs to play with better recognition and respect for safety

Houston Texans' 2023 NFL Draft Picks by Round

Here are the fresh prospects the Texans selected in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1: No. 2 – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Round 1: No. 3 (from the Arizona Cardinals) – Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Round 2: No. 62 (from the Philadelphia Eagles) – Juice Scruggs, G, Penn State

Round 3: No. 69. (from the Los Angeles Rams) – Tank Dell, WR, Houston

Round 4: No. 109 (from the Las Vegas Raiders) – Dylan Horton, DE, TCU

Round 5: No. 167 (from the Los Angeles Rams) – Henry To’Oto’o, LB, Alabama

Round 6: No. 201 (from the Minnesota Vikings) – Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

Round 6: No. 205 (from the Buffalo Bills) – Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Round 7: No. 248 (from the Philadelphia Eagles) – Brandon Hill, DB, Pitt

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes