C J Stroud's fantasy value drops significantly as Texans QB prepares for rookie season - "Stroud is going to be a bust"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 11, 2023 09:18 GMT
Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp
CJ Stroud warms up at Houston Texans Rookie Minicamp - image via Getty

The CJ Stroud era has begun in Houston, and yet some NFL fans do not have high hopes for the new Texans quarterback.

Last month, the first images of Stroud attending Texans practice emerged. And while first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans has nothing but good words, Reddit is unconvinced.

In a recent Reddit post, u/zZBluewalrusZz asked:

"Are you really taking Anthony Richardson over Bryce Young?"
Are you really taking Anthony Richardson over Bryce Young? by u/zZBluewalrusZz in DynastyFF

A good number of commenters did not focus on the question, instead saying Stroud would become a bust:

"This might be an unpopular opinion, but I think Stroud is going to be a bust. He’s genuinely throwing to significantly worse WRs in the NFL than he did in college. Except now he has to face NFL defenses. I could end up being horribly wrong, but this is just a gut feeling."
Comment by u/FantasyTrash from discussion Are you really taking Anthony Richardson over Bryce Young? in DynastyFF
"I agree"
Comment by u/JJettasDad from discussion Are you really taking Anthony Richardson over Bryce Young? in DynastyFF
"Personally I think Stroud is going to bust. I think he’s only really good in a clean pocket with good weapons, and he has neither right now"
Comment by u/JJettasDad from discussion Are you really taking Anthony Richardson over Bryce Young? in DynastyFF

But some defended the former Ohio State Buckeye:

No love for Stroud? Feel like he was best passer out of all of them and most pro ready... He has some of the best touches on the ball and can make pretty much every throw you need him to. I think he will be best QB of this class when it’s said and done.
Comment by u/Hugh_Grection420 from discussion Are you really taking Anthony Richardson over Bryce Young? in DynastyFF
Call me crazy but I actually like stroud. Amazing accuracy, arm, and touch. I think he’ll be a good pro for a longggg time
Comment by u/Oz_Von_Toco from discussion Are you really taking Anthony Richardson over Bryce Young? in DynastyFF
The Stroud slander is unreal. 6pt passing TDs in SF levels the field vs running qb’s. Stroud seems like the safer pick
Comment by u/papi882 from discussion Are you really taking Anthony Richardson over Bryce Young? in DynastyFF

What has CJ Stroud said during his early days as a Texan?

Stroud's teammates and coaches in Houston - and not just Ryans - already have nothing but praise for his abilities and potential. Rookie center Juice Scruggs, defensive coordinator Matt Burke, and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson are some of the other people who have praised him, and Stroud seemed to relish their good words:

“This team has been very accepting of me, very honest, and very transparent. What I love about it, man, nothing has been given to me. I have to earn everything, which I love. It’s been like that my whole career, so it’s nothing new.

He continued:

“For me, I’m trying to get better. It’s not about being with the ones, being with the twos, just getting better. That’s what spring is for. Getting the timing down, learning my receivers. That’s what I’ve been on. It’s not about ones and twos right now, just getting better as a whole and getting ready for training camp.”
Edited by Andre Castillo
