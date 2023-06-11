The CJ Stroud era has begun in Houston, and yet some NFL fans do not have high hopes for the new Texans quarterback.

Last month, the first images of Stroud attending Texans practice emerged. And while first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans has nothing but good words, Reddit is unconvinced.

In a recent Reddit post, u/zZBluewalrusZz asked:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Are you really taking Anthony Richardson over Bryce Young?"

A good number of commenters did not focus on the question, instead saying Stroud would become a bust:

"This might be an unpopular opinion, but I think Stroud is going to be a bust. He’s genuinely throwing to significantly worse WRs in the NFL than he did in college. Except now he has to face NFL defenses. I could end up being horribly wrong, but this is just a gut feeling."

"I agree"

"Personally I think Stroud is going to bust. I think he’s only really good in a clean pocket with good weapons, and he has neither right now"

But some defended the former Ohio State Buckeye:

No love for Stroud? Feel like he was best passer out of all of them and most pro ready... He has some of the best touches on the ball and can make pretty much every throw you need him to. I think he will be best QB of this class when it’s said and done.

Call me crazy but I actually like stroud. Amazing accuracy, arm, and touch. I think he’ll be a good pro for a longggg time

The Stroud slander is unreal. 6pt passing TDs in SF levels the field vs running qb’s. Stroud seems like the safer pick

What has CJ Stroud said during his early days as a Texan?

Stroud's teammates and coaches in Houston - and not just Ryans - already have nothing but praise for his abilities and potential. Rookie center Juice Scruggs, defensive coordinator Matt Burke, and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson are some of the other people who have praised him, and Stroud seemed to relish their good words:

“This team has been very accepting of me, very honest, and very transparent. What I love about it, man, nothing has been given to me. I have to earn everything, which I love. It’s been like that my whole career, so it’s nothing new.

He continued:

“For me, I’m trying to get better. It’s not about being with the ones, being with the twos, just getting better. That’s what spring is for. Getting the timing down, learning my receivers. That’s what I’ve been on. It’s not about ones and twos right now, just getting better as a whole and getting ready for training camp.”

Poll : 0 votes