C.J. Stroud sends 3-word message as Texas floods turn into one of deadliest natural disasters in recent U.S. history

Texas became the home of C.J. Stroud since the Houston Texans selected the talented quarterback with the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The region is dealing with one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent U.S. history as floods hit Kerr County and the Hill Country communities.

The floods have claimed the lives of around 50 people, with over 25 still missing. On Saturday, the C.J. Stroud Foundation's Instagram page released a heartfelt message about the people affected by the disaster.

"We are deeply saddened by all the devastation caused by the floods in Kerr County, and the Jill Country Communities. Our hearts are with the families affected. We pray for the strength, hope and healing," the Instagram post read.

The Texans QB reposted the post on his story and added a three-word message.

"Praying for Texas."

A screenshot of Stroud's story [Image credits: Instagram]

Stroud's foundation focuses on children with incarcerated parents and believes in "servicing communities with the love of Christ through charity work."

Houston Texans donate $500,000 to help communities affected by floods

On Saturday, the Houston Texans owners, the McNair family, donated $500,000 to the flood relief for the people affected by the natural calamity. The McNair family released the following statement after donating.

"We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured. We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are missing and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon.

"Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and, in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue and recovery efforts in the coming weeks.”

Texas' Kerr County Sheriff's Office has stated that on Friday, more than 800 individuals were evacuated from the vicinity when the water level started to rise along the Guadalupe River.

