C.J. Uzomah takes a dig at Jets QB over Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers debate

It has long been debated around the NFL whether Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady is the better overall quarterback.

It's an argument that often comes down to Rodgers' elite talent against Brady's unmatched accomplishments. Everyone can agree they are two of the best to ever play the quarterback position, but many around the NFL have differing opinions.

New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah will get the opportunity to play alongside Aaron Rodgers during the 2023 NFL season. The team completed a trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire the superstar quarterback.

Uzomah should surely be excited to play with the legend, especially considering how much of an upgrade he is from struggling youngster Zach Wilson.

Despite the two officially becoming teammates this year, Uzomah gave his honest opinion about whether Aaron Rodgers is a better quarterback than Tom Brady. He did so during a "You Have To Answer" segment.

"Nah Brady is the GOAT. Brady is the GOAT."

Uzomah's laughter and hesitation before answering was likely him deciding if he was going to give an honest response or defend his new quarterback in New York. He decided to go with his truth on this one.

Interestingly, he defended a teammate in a different answer. When asked whether Zach Wilson or Joe Burrow was a better quarterback, he answered Wilson.

Nobody in their right mind could possibly think Wilson is better than Burrow as it's not even comparable at the moment. Uzomah was simply supporting his fellow Jet. He took the opposite approach with Rodgers, naming Brady the GOAT. He must feel strongly enough about his answer that he doesn't mind how his new quarterback will take it.

Is Tom Brady the NFL GOAT over Aaron Rodgers?

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

A fair debate can be had about whether Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers is the better regular-season quarterback during their career. While Brady owns a better winning numbers and higher cumulative statistics, Rodgers has been more efficient and arguably more impressive.

Rodgers owns the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history. He has also won the NFL MVP award five times, ranking second behind only Peyton Manning with five. While Brady has won the award three times, he also holds just about every all-time cumulative record, including yards, touchdowns, and wins.

Where Brady really separates himself in the NFL GOAT debate is during the NFL playoffs. He owns just about every NFL record possible in the postseason. This includes his seven Super Bowl rings and ten Conference Championship victories. No other player in NFL history has come close to accomplishing what Tom Brady has and that's why he's widely considered the GOAT.

