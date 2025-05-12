"Calamity of mismanagement" - Craig Carton laughs off Aaron Rodgers to Saints buzz while slamming front office's incompetency

NFL analyst Craig Carton believes that the New Orleans Saints front office has been incompetent over the past few years and does not think free agent QB Aaron Rodgers will join the franchise this year. While appearing on the popular 'Breakfast Ball' show on Monday, Carton highlighted how various different front office decisions over the past few seasons have negatively impacted the franchise going forward.

"This is a calamity of mismanagement right here on multiple levels. First off, the Derek Carr contract was crazy when he got it. I don't know how you suddenly come up with a shoulder problem when you haven't played football in four and a half months. I don't know how that happens. And, you have no plan... This is the difference between competent front offices and incompetent front offices."

Despite the statement's by Carton, the plan at QB for the Saints seems to be Louisville QB Tyler Shough, whom the franchise selected in the second round, No. 40 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shough is an interesting prospect and has had a long career at the college level, having played six seasons for three different programs. He is a solid pocket QB with a strong arm, however, there are questions as to how he will adjust to the NFL level after playing so long in college football.

The other QB's on the roster are Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, neither of whom performed well in 2024 for New Orleans.

Can Tyler Shough help the Saints compete in 2025?

A major part of the Saints success in 2025 comes down to the QB position. Shough appears to be the answer at QB, at least for the 2025 campaign. Should he perform well, the Saints may have found the long-term QB of the future they have been looking for since the retirement of Drew Brees.

However, if Shough struggles and the Saints do not have a good 2025 season, the 2026 NFL Draft class appears to be a solid one for QB's and includes Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning, who just happens to also be the grandson of New Orleans Saints legendary QB Archie Manning.

