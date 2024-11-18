Caleb Williams' girlfriend Alina Thyregod wishes QB with a wholesome message on his 23rd birthday

Caleb Williams is coming off a tough loss against long-time rivals, the Green Bay Packers. What's tougher is that they lost the game by just one point. The Chicago Bears came tantalizingly close to ending the Packers' winning streak against them, one that has lasted since 2018.

However, his girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, tried to lift the quarterback's spirits on his birthday, which falls on No. 18. Caleb Williams reshared her story on his own Instagram profile. Alina had captioned her story with these words:

"I love you ❤️"

Caleb Williams' girlfriend Alina Thyregod wishes QB with a wholesome message for QB's 23rd birthday (Image Source: instagram.com/ayeeecaleb)

In Alina's story, the Bears quarterback could be seen in a black tee, wearing what appears to be a sailor's hat, in a dimly lit room with black Helium balloons, and a "23" ballon. Williams, born on Nov. 18, 2001, turned 23 this year.

From the picture, it would appear that the Bears QB opted for a quiet birthday with his girlfriend rather than throw a wild party, although it might be too soon to say. In the picture, he could be seen behind a large table with many cardboard boxes which could be his presents.

Caleb Williams shared a short, sweet message on their anniversary

Almost a month ago, the couple celebrated their first anniversary. On the special day, Caleb Williams took to Instagram to post a message along with an image of him tightly embracing Alina.

"Been a good year w this one ❤️❤️"

The two had met while they were studying together at Gonzaga College High School and started dating. However, that did not last long and they soon split up. But as fate would have it, they kept in touch and started dating once again.

"I met her at the end of her tenure. We dated a little bit. Then we ended it, kept in strong communication throughout four years. We're back dating again." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

The two have been going strong ever since and Alina showed up at Williams' games in Bears jersey to root for her boyfriend.

The Bears will take on their divisional rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, next Sunday when they'll hope to improve their 4-6 score. However, the Vikings will be a tough team to beat with their 8-2 record and a resurgent QB in Sam Darnold.

Will Thyregod be there to support her boyfriend as he tries to find his footing with the Bears and prove that he could be the franchise QB that the team has been looking for?

