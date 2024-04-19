Caleb Williams resists joining Jets bandwagon despite admiration for Aaron Rodgers

Caleb Williams has opened up about how he grew up an Aaron Rodgers but said that it has not made him a Jets fan. Appearing on The Pivot Podcast, he was asked if he supported the Washington Commanders (or Redskins as they were known back then) growing up.

The presumptive first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft replied that his father wanted him to be a fan of the Commanders growing up in Washington. But he was more of a person who chose to follow players and his favorite was Aaron Rodgers. Because of that, he supported the Green Bay Packers. He revealed:

"My dad tried to raise me to be a Redskins fan is what I knew it was back then. Now Washington Commanders. I couldn't get into it. I don't have a team now. My team was Green Bay when Aaron Rodgers was there because I'm a player guy, and Aaron Rodgers is my guy but I couldn't join the bandwagon."

However, Caleb Williams confirmed that he does not have a team right now because even though the former Packers legend is now a player for the New York Jets, that is a bandwagon he could not jump on. But he still follows Rodgers and roots for him. Caleb Williams remarked:

"I'm still an Aaron Rogers fan. He's still my guy. But I couldn't join the bandwagon of becoming a Jets fan. I just, I couldn't do it. Some silly Aaron Rodgers fan, if he's playing for, for somebody, I'm a root for him and things like that. So that's my answer to that."

Caleb Williams' support of Aaron Rodgers looks ironic as he waits to join the Bears

The Bears are widely expected to pick Caleb Williams with the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, with his comments about supporting Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, he has the potential to alienate his new fanbase. The current Jets quarterback tormented Chicago and famously claimed he owned them as the Wisconsin team established a hegemony over their NFC North rivals in the decade and a half that he was there.

But any such consternation will prove short-lived if Caleb Williams can have the kind of effect the former Packers quarterback had on Green Bay. Over the last thirty years, Bears fans have gotten used to seeing their rivals rule the roost and lift Super Bowls. Now, they will be hoping that their new quarterback can flip the script.

