  • “I’m not gonna answer that sh*t”: Titans HC Brian Callahan snaps at ex-ESPN reporter’s “resilient” question after 26-0 blowout loss vs. Texans

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 30, 2025 18:57 GMT
NFL: SEP 21 Colts at Titans - Source: Getty
“I’m not gonna answer that sh*t”: Titans HC Brian Callahan snaps at ex-ESPN reporter’s “resilient” question after 26-0 blowout loss vs. Texans - Source: Getty

Brian Callahan is well known for having a fiery personality, yelling on the sideline. However, while he managed to avoid raising his voice in a recent media interaction, he still managed to stir headlines.

In a clip captured by The Coachspeak Index on X on Sept. 28 via Awful Announcing, Callahan was blunt about his disdain for a question posed to him by a reporter during a press conference. The question, posed by former ESPN reporter Paul Kuharsky, brought Callahan to the brink.

“Do you think this is a resilient and relentless football team?” asked Kuharsky.

“I know what you’re doing there, Paul,” Callahan responded. “I know what you’re doing. And I’m not gonna answer that sh*t right now. I’m just gonna compose myself before I say something I’d regret. But yes, I think this team is resilient. I think it is relentless. We haven’t played good enough football, and I think those are two very different things.”
It was a contentious interaction, and one making waves. One can argue that the reporter was trying to set up Callahan with an indefensible comment, calling his winless Tennessee Titans team resilient or relentless. Callahan attempted to find a way to answer the question by calling out the reporter's attempt, and also make him think twice before asking another similar question.

Brian Callahan offered dual opportunities to back up resilience claims

Brian Callahan at Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Brian Callahan at Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Tennessee Titans coach hasn't been able to point to a moment this season that he can emphatically use to back his claims of relentlessness and resilience. However, for Brian Callahan, the schedule offers two potential opportunities to give himself a case on his statement.

Brian Callahan's winless Titans will face the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals and 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders in their next two games. The Raiders are in the midst of an 0-3 skid after a 1-0 start. The Cardinals are also sliding with an 0-2 run.

If the Titans, however, cannot pull out a win against either franchise and slip to 0-6, it raises questions about Callahan's future on a day-by-day basis. Currently, the head coach, who is 3-18 in his first 21 games, is arguably on the hottest seat in the league.

As it stands, the Titans are only one of three remaining winless teams in win-loss, tied with the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints. However, according to the league's official standings, the Titans are bringing up the rear as the last-place team in the entire NFL, putting them in line for the first overall pick once again.

