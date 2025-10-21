  • home icon
  "Absolutely embarrassing": Calls mount for DeMeco Ryans' firing from fans over awful clock management in Texans' loss vs. Seahawks

"Absolutely embarrassing": Calls mount for DeMeco Ryans' firing from fans over awful clock management in Texans' loss vs. Seahawks

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 21, 2025 06:28 GMT
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Is DeMeco Ryans on the hot seat after loss at Seahawks? - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

DeMeco Ryans already had a hard time in his second season as the Houston Texans' head coach. Year Three has seen a worse start for him and the team, and it can be best summarized in one sequence.

Towards the end of Monday's game at the Seattle Seahawks, the defending AFC South champions managed to score a touchdown to put themselves just one possession from tying the game at 27-all. But it was not that which angered the fans.

It was the mismanagement of the drive, as the Texans spent over two minutes vacillating between running and passing the ball and then failed to kick the ball out of bounds for better defensive position. The Seahawks subsequently elicited a defensive penalty that allowed them to run out the clock just short of the 50.

And calls to fire Ryans, (as well as offensive coordinator Nick Caley and general manager Nick Caserio) emerged in the fallout:

"Demeco just doesn’t know football," one raged.
"Honestly a 14 year old on madden could coach better," another insisted.
"Worst offense I think I ever watched for a team with such expectations going into the season," another lamented.

DeMeco Ryans reacts to Texans' loss at Seahawks

After the game, DeMeco Ryans took the stand to share his thoughts. He had a simple assessment of what his "sloppy" team failed to do:

“We didn’t play winning football so we can’t expect to come out with the win when you don’t do the things that winning teams do.”

One of said things that they forgot to do was kick the ball out of bounds - something he confirmed Ka'imi Fairbairn had been instructed. And when it did not happen, he had only one emotion to show:

“Just goes to the entire game— frustrating that we’re not executing the things we’re coached to do.”

Another topic he addressed was the status of wide receiver Nico Collins, who exited the game in the fourth quarter after being hit while trying to catch a pass from CJ Stroud. Ryans confirmed that the one-time Pro Bowler had entered concussion protocol.

The Texans' next game will be against the San Francisco 49ers this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 12 pm CT on Fox.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

