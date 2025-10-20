"He’s an embarrassment to NFL," "Get him out of Atlanta": Calls mount for Raheem Morris' firing from fans over poor game management in Falcons' loss

Raheem Morris is already in his second stint with the Atlanta Falcons, and he seemingly cannot stop getting in his own way. On Sunday, the team lost 10-20 at the San Francisco 49ers, squandering the momentum that they had accumulated from an upset of the Buffalo Bills six days ago.
Lowlights from that game included having only ten defenders on a third down, not going for a field goal after entering enemy territory, and attempting a pass despite having Bijan Robinson on the field and committing a turnover on downs as a result. Afterward, there were calls for his removal for such blunders:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"The Falcons will never have more preseason hype before they finish 8-9 again," one warned.
"What a horribly coached football game," another rued.
"Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson have absolutely no business leading this football team," another raged.
The loss spoiled a decent performance for sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who completed 21 of 38 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown to Bijan Robinson.
The 49ers, meanwhile, were buoyed by running back Christian McCaffrey, who had his best performance of the season to date with 129 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He was also their leading receiver, covering 72 yards on seven catches, as he more than made up for a mediocre performance by Mac Jones (17/26 for 152 yards and an interception to Kaden Elliss).
Falcons HC Raheem Morris reacts to loss at 49ers
After the game, Raheem Morris took the stand to share his thoughts. He could not feel anything but “absolute” shame for what transpired, especially on the defensive snap that saw only ten men on the field:
"We had our opportunities. We had some missed ops out there. ...Need to do a better job coaching, need to do a better job playing. It is absolutely embarrassing… It is my fault, and I will get it fixed."
Elsewhere, as the game was ending, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. started taking low hits and was also briefly seen entering the blue tent for evaluation. Morris spoke up on his condition:
“Obviously, we’ve got to let him go get evaluated. He gave me the thumbs up on the sideline when we were asking him, so he was OK to finish. We’ll see where he is tomorrow.”
The Falcons next return home to face the Miami Dolphins exactly a week from now. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.
Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.