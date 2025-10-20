"He’s an embarrassment to NFL," "Get him out of Atlanta": Calls mount for Raheem Morris' firing from fans over poor game management in Falcons' loss

Raheem Morris is already in his second stint with the Atlanta Falcons, and he seemingly cannot stop getting in his own way. On Sunday, the team lost 10-20 at the San Francisco 49ers, squandering the momentum that they had accumulated from an upset of the Buffalo Bills six days ago.

Ad

Lowlights from that game included having only ten defenders on a third down, not going for a field goal after entering enemy territory, and attempting a pass despite having Bijan Robinson on the field and committing a turnover on downs as a result. Afterward, there were calls for his removal for such blunders:

H U N C H O @HunchoGambles fire Raheem Morris &amp; Zac Robinson. he’s an embarrassment to the national football league. so many terrible play calls. Penix not being able to handle any type of pressure does not help.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryant Craig @BSlime302 Imma say it till it happens. FIRE RAHEEM MORRIS. get this clown out of ATL #Falcons

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Official Braves Reverse Jinx Account @MyLantaBraves We have got to fire Raheem Morris! You cannot let that happen!

Ad

"The Falcons will never have more preseason hype before they finish 8-9 again," one warned.

"What a horribly coached football game," another rued.

"Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson have absolutely no business leading this football team," another raged.

The loss spoiled a decent performance for sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who completed 21 of 38 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown to Bijan Robinson.

Ad

The 49ers, meanwhile, were buoyed by running back Christian McCaffrey, who had his best performance of the season to date with 129 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He was also their leading receiver, covering 72 yards on seven catches, as he more than made up for a mediocre performance by Mac Jones (17/26 for 152 yards and an interception to Kaden Elliss).

Falcons HC Raheem Morris reacts to loss at 49ers

After the game, Raheem Morris took the stand to share his thoughts. He could not feel anything but “absolute” shame for what transpired, especially on the defensive snap that saw only ten men on the field:

Ad

"We had our opportunities. We had some missed ops out there. ...Need to do a better job coaching, need to do a better job playing. It is absolutely embarrassing… It is my fault, and I will get it fixed."

Elsewhere, as the game was ending, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. started taking low hits and was also briefly seen entering the blue tent for evaluation. Morris spoke up on his condition:

Ad

“Obviously, we’ve got to let him go get evaluated. He gave me the thumbs up on the sideline when we were asking him, so he was OK to finish. We’ll see where he is tomorrow.”

The Falcons next return home to face the Miami Dolphins exactly a week from now. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.