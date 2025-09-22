  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Genuinely pathetic," "He's washed": Calls mount for Russell Wilson's benching from Giants fans after throwing 2 INTs in 1st half vs. Chiefs

"Genuinely pathetic," "He's washed": Calls mount for Russell Wilson's benching from Giants fans after throwing 2 INTs in 1st half vs. Chiefs

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 03:09 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Russell WIlson throws two picks vs. Chiefs - Source: Getty

Russell Wilson is having a nightmare of a 2025 season for the New York Giants, and it can be summarized in one half. During the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the veteran quarterback threw two interceptions.

Ad

The first was to Chris Roland-Wallace, though it was fortunate that Harrison Butker missed the field goal attempt. There was no such luck the second time, as after Jaylen Watson stole the ball, the buzzer-beater was good.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There was much anger in the aftermath, with calls for Wilson to be benched for rookie Jaxson Dart aplenty:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"Gotta bench Russ rn. Start dart 2nd half," one implored.
"Bench Russ dawg put that white boy in," another urged.
"Cut Russell Wilson immediately!" another demanded.

The Giants' only points in the entire half came courtesy of rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who rushed for a touchdown shortly after the two-minute warning. However, with kicker Graham Gano out with a groin injury, punter Jamie Gillan took the extra point attempt, with backup wide receiver Gunner Olszewski holding for him. The attempt failed, leaving the game tied.

Ad

The Chiefs were forced to punt on the next drive, but then notched the interception to set up the buzzer-beating field goal.

Giants fans chant "We Want Dart" amidst Russell Wilson's struggles

The disappointment and frustration towards Russell Wilson manifested itself on the field as the Giants fans chanted “We Want Dart” during SNF.

Ad

He finally took the field in the fourth quarter, but appeared in just one snap before returning to the bench.

But should the coaches decide to start the Jaxson Dart era now, then the one-time Super Bowl champion will become an appealing option for a team on a playoff push looking for a proven veteran, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“Even if quarterback Russell Wilson is playing well by midseason, there's a possibility the Giants will decide to switch to first-round pick Jaxson Dart -- either because they think he's ready to take over or because they're losing too much and feel they need to change something to produce a spark.”

Another trade target mentioned is edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who had his fifth-year option invoked in the offseason despite a regression from 11.5 sacks in 2023 to just 5.5 in 2024.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications