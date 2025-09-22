"Genuinely pathetic," "He's washed": Calls mount for Russell Wilson's benching from Giants fans after throwing 2 INTs in 1st half vs. Chiefs

Russell Wilson is having a nightmare of a 2025 season for the New York Giants, and it can be summarized in one half. During the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the veteran quarterback threw two interceptions.The first was to Chris Roland-Wallace, though it was fortunate that Harrison Butker missed the field goal attempt. There was no such luck the second time, as after Jaylen Watson stole the ball, the buzzer-beater was good.There was much anger in the aftermath, with calls for Wilson to be benched for rookie Jaxson Dart aplenty:Max 🤘🙌 @MSGFanMaxLINKRussell Wilson is genuinely patheticSt. Pablo Juan 🇺🇸 @SaintPabloJuan1LINKBench Russell Wilson. He’s fucking washed. Goodnight Russ. Give Jaxson Dart a chance. #KCvsNYGManny Rodríguez @ERodriguezRadioLINKWhat a pathetic throw. Russell Wilson is so bad at football&quot;Gotta bench Russ rn. Start dart 2nd half,&quot; one implored.&quot;Bench Russ dawg put that white boy in,&quot; another urged.&quot;Cut Russell Wilson immediately!&quot; another demanded.The Giants' only points in the entire half came courtesy of rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who rushed for a touchdown shortly after the two-minute warning. However, with kicker Graham Gano out with a groin injury, punter Jamie Gillan took the extra point attempt, with backup wide receiver Gunner Olszewski holding for him. The attempt failed, leaving the game tied.The Chiefs were forced to punt on the next drive, but then notched the interception to set up the buzzer-beating field goal.Giants fans chant &quot;We Want Dart&quot; amidst Russell Wilson's strugglesThe disappointment and frustration towards Russell Wilson manifested itself on the field as the Giants fans chanted “We Want Dart” during SNF.He finally took the field in the fourth quarter, but appeared in just one snap before returning to the bench.But should the coaches decide to start the Jaxson Dart era now, then the one-time Super Bowl champion will become an appealing option for a team on a playoff push looking for a proven veteran, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:“Even if quarterback Russell Wilson is playing well by midseason, there's a possibility the Giants will decide to switch to first-round pick Jaxson Dart -- either because they think he's ready to take over or because they're losing too much and feel they need to change something to produce a spark.”Another trade target mentioned is edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who had his fifth-year option invoked in the offseason despite a regression from 11.5 sacks in 2023 to just 5.5 in 2024.