"That's taboo" - Booger McFarland explains why Calvin Ridley's one-year suspension and Deshaun Watson's six-game ban are correct decisions

After months of waiting for the NFL to come to a final verdict in the Deshaun Watson lawsuit saga, it was announced that the quarterback would be suspended for six games. Fans rallied against the final decision. Many compared Calvin Ridley's full-year suspension to Watson's six-game suspension.

Speaking on the Ross Tucker podcast, NFL analyst Booger McFarland defended the sentence handed to the quarterback. He said the league believes that betting is more taboo than 25-plus sexual harassment lawsuits. He also endorsed Sue Robinson's decision to suspend the quarterback for less than half of what Ridley received.

Here's how he put it:

"If you're going to suspend Calvin Ridley, and I get it, it's a different process. But if we're going to compare suspensions, he bet 1500 bucks, and you gave him an entire season."

Kurt Benkert 🧑🏽‍🚀 @KurtBenkert Let Calvin Ridley play this year. Let Calvin Ridley play this year.

He went on to claim that betting on games is worse than sexual misconduct on a macro scale:

"It's kind of like the biggest thing you can do when it comes to this league, like betting on games. It's a no-no, [it's] taboo. And so that's the biggest thing that would really, really put a blackout on this list.

"I don't think civilly being sued as a player, even though the allegations are what they are, warrants a year. And that's why I come down with 'it needs to be between six and eight games.' And I think that's what it should be."

Deshaun Watson's verdict

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

According to Adam Schefter, Sue L. Robinson ruled that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy. As such, he will miss the first six games of the season. The NFL still has a small window to appeal the decision. Without an active challenge, the punishment will stand.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL now has three days to decide to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. NFL now has three days to decide to appeal Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension.

As such, the quarterback will not be present for the team's first six opponents this year. The Browns play the Panthers, Jets, Steelers, Falcons, Chargers, and Patriots. Many expect Jacoby Brissett to get the starting honors. If that is the case, Brissett will be on track to get a revenge game against the New England Patriots in the final game before No. 4 returns to the NFL.

When he returns, it will be nearly two full years since the quarterback last played in a game. This leads some to wonder whether he will come in rusty. Assuming he starts on time, will the quarterback hit the ground running on October 23, 2022, against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?

