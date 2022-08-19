Calvin Ridley sends cryptic message following NFL's 11-game suspension of Deshaun Watson

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is currently serving a year-long suspension from the NFL. His crime? He placed a few bets on the Atlanta Falcons winning games whilst taking a break for mental health reasons.

Ridley was not found to have used any form of inside information. But despite mitigating circumstances, the league handed down the standard punishment, which is a minimum of 12 months suspension.

Fast forward five months, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been handed an eleven-game ban. His crime? Watson is accused of sexual misconduct by twenty-four women. Twenty-three of these cases have been settled out of court, and a league investigation found him accountable for the incidents. Despite this, Watson maintains his innocence and has shown very little remorse.

This has left many to question the fairness of the suspension handed out to the former Crimson Tide alumni. The Atlanta Falcons wideout has now taken to Twitter to have his say, posting a cryptic message which read:

"2023 Calvin Ridley !! !! !! !!"

CALVIN RIDLEY @CalvinRidley1 2023 Calvin Ridley 2023 Calvin Ridley ‼️‼️‼️‼️

His tweet is certainly in keeping with the feelings of the majority of NFL fans. But will the NFL feel compelled to act to reactify what many perceive to be a clear injustice?

Will the NFL now look at Calvin Ridley's suspension?

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins

Unfortunately for fans, most experts believe that no further action will be taken in relation to his case. The collective bargaining agreement has very specific timelines and processes which allow for very little flexability. In cases where players have been caught gambling, the punishment is moreorless, set in stone.

At the time, the NFL released this statement:

"Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk. There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success - and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league - than upholding the integrity of the game. Your actions threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputation of your fellow players."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL statement on the year-long suspension of Falcons’ WR Calvin Ridley: NFL statement on the year-long suspension of Falcons’ WR Calvin Ridley: https://t.co/mQZm5dGgPO

The 27 year old, admits that he placed $1,500 worth of bets while he was absent from the team in November 2021. Ridley also had to forfeit his entire salary for the year, totalling $11.8 million. He will not be eligible for reinstatement until after Super Bowl LVII.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell