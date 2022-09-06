Cam Akers or Darrell Henderson: Which Player to Choose for Your Fantasy Team?

Who do you think will get you more points - Cam Akers or Darrell Henderson? Well, the NFL season is here and you might find yourself asking questions like this more often than not. Creating a fantasy football team is not an easy task, and the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams already poses some challenges from a fantasy manager's perspective.

In fantasy football, Rams running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are closely matched. With this analysis, we set out to determine which of the two backs should be preferred for the fantasy draft.

Cam Akers can be a threat in both the running and passing game, while Darrell Henderson has often been a more reliable workhorse for the Rams.

Previous season statistics of Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Cam Akers with the 52nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Akers, in his two years with the Rams, has played only 14 games, out of which he has started in five of them. In his 2020-21 season, he played 13 games in which he rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 11 passes for one touchdown.

PFF @PFF

Round 3: Cam Akers



Players to avoid in each round of fantasy drafts

pff.com/news/fantasy-f… Round 1: Derrick HenryRound 3: Cam AkersPlayers to avoid in each round of fantasy drafts Round 1: Derrick HenryRound 3: Cam AkersPlayers to avoid in each round of fantasy drafts ❌pff.com/news/fantasy-f…

He couldn't do much last season and missed most of the games due to a torn Achilles before training camp. However, he returned in Week 18 and helped his side win the Super Bowl.

The Rams' other running back, Darrell Henderson, was the 70th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Henderson has played three seasons with the Rams. In 2021, he started 10 of the 12 games he played and rushed for 688 yards with five touchdowns. He has also caught 29 passes for 176 yards with three receiving touchdowns.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Darrell Henderson

Kenny Gainwell

Tyler Boyd



reveals his top fantasy football sleepers

pff.com/news/fantasy-f… Darrell HendersonKenny GainwellTyler Boyd @PFF_NateJahnke reveals his top fantasy football sleepers 😴 Darrell Henderson😴 Kenny Gainwell😴 Tyler Boyd@PFF_NateJahnke reveals his top fantasy football sleepers ⤵️pff.com/news/fantasy-f…

Henderson missed the playoffs last season as he was ruled out due to a knee injury. Nonetheless, with both now healthy, who do you think will have a better 2022-23 season - Cam Akers or Darrell Henderson?

Henderson has an edge over Akers in fantasy football

If we look at Akers' stats, he has missed more games than he has played in. He has missed 19 games and has played only 14 in the last two years. This is a major drawback that makes his current season doubtful. He has a lot to prove before football lovers will trust him on their roster.

Overall, Henderson will be a better pick out of the two as he is more consistent and his yard percentage is much higher than Akers'. There is also a chance that Akers might miss the season opener due to injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12