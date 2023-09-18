Cam Akers landing spots: 3 teams that make sense as trade destinations for Rams RB

Cam Akers' NFL career hasn't lived up to his draft stock. Akers was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but the running back has had injury issues, and when he has gotten on the field, it hasn't turned into quality production.

Overall, it has been a misfit, and the team reportedly is looking into trading the running back after marking him as a healthy scratch in Week 2, per Ian Rapoport on X.

Kyren Williams appears to have ripped the starting job away after earning 29 carries for 104 yards and three touchdowns this season. With Akers seemingly out of a job in Los Angeles, where might he end up next? Here's a look at three landing spots that might serve him well.

Cam Aker trade destinations that make the most sense

#1 - Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings lost Dalvin Cook in the offseason and now are ranked last in the league in rushing yards per game. It has only been two games, but it is already clear that something needs to be changed. Adding Akers to the lineup as a potential instant fix might be too much to ask, but it would motivate starting running back Alexander Mattison to pick up the slack.

Mattison has rushed 19 times for 62 yards so far this season. Despite the Vikings putting up 45 total points in two weeks, he hasn't added to the scoring yet. The Rams also don't play Minnesota this year, so the trade has little chance to bite them back. Some would mention a potential playoff matchup, but at 0-2, the Vikings statistically have less than a ten percent chance of reaching them.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo at Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders are also ranked near the bottom in terms of rushing yards per game. Josh Jacobs has started the year at a snail's pace. After two games, he has 28 rushes for just 46 yards with a 1.6 yards per carry average. In addition, with the holdout setting the stage for this to potentially be his last year with the team, it might be worth it to start looking toward the future now.

That could open the door to Cam Akers. The Raiders are also in a different conference than the Los Angeles Rams, which removes all of the risk of Akers exploding and becoming a problem later down the line.

#3 - Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa at Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots

Well, the Miami Dolphins were sold to be explosive, and thus far, they've delivered. However, heading into the season, running back was the biggest hole on the squad for many analysts. Adding Cam Akers would be a low-risk, high-reward move for the team, assuming the Rams aren't looking to get rich out of the deal.

The Dolphins also are in another conference, so unless both teams reach the Super Bowl, it's a low-risk move. Lastly, with Salvon Ahmed listed as questionable by ESPN, adding some depth could fortify the running back room.