Cam Akers shares 4-word reaction after Saints cut Super Bowl champion RB ahead of roster cut deadline

The Los Angeles Rams used their second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Florida St. running back Cam Akers. During his time in Los Angeles, Akers struggled with injury and consistent play, yet also had a top season in 2022 and won a Super Bowl Championship.Since then, Akers has jumped around to various teams, including the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans. This offseason, Akers signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints and was fighting for a depth role in 2025.However, on Monday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed the major news that Akers was being released by the New Orleans franchise.&quot;The #Saints released RB Cam Akers, per source.&quot; Pelissero said.In response, Akers took to the social media platform X to share his disappointment in the news of his release.&quot;NFL a crazy place 😭.&quot; Akers wrote.Although the Saints do have strong depth at the running back position, Akers has proven over the past few seasons that he is still an effective running back and is capable as both a rusher and a receiver as well.Who will feature at running back for New Orleans in 2025?With the news of Akers' release from New Orleans, the Saints will likely have a backfield that features Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, and Devin Neal. Kamara will likely continue to earn the majority of opportunities in both the run and the pass game, given his elite abilities in all situations of the game.Miller, a 2023 third round draft pick, and Neal, a 2025 sixth round draft pick, were always favored to remain on the Saints roster, due to the draft capital and development time the team has used on them over the past few years.Now a free agent, Akers will be able to sign with any NFL team in the coming days, weeks, and months. Although he may no longer be a top, starting running back in the NFL, Akers still unquestionably has talent and could be a nice depth or role piece for various playoff contending teams.