Steelers veteran Cam Heyward isn't a fan of the conversation surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his free agency decision. Heyward's Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the contenders to sign Rodgers but on this week's episode of his podcast, "Not Just Football," the defensive tackle set the record straight.

Heyward said that he just wants the four-time NFL MVP to make a decision and that he is tired of the speculation. He said he felt it's not a hard decision, Rodgers either wants to play for Pittsburgh or he doesn't and went on to say it won't bother him if the quarterback signs elsewhere.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle even poked fun at Rodgers' previous 'dark retreats,' which he uses to make decisions about his career. Heyward said on his "Not Just Football" podcast:

“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers — if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back.”

Cam Heyward is the longest tenured member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 35-year-old defensive tackle was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly deciding between the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. The Steelers signed their former quarterback Mason Rudolph last week to a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Aaron Rodgers spoke to Steelers for first time in over a week

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has fans of three NFL teams impatiently waiting for his decision. On Tuesday morning, Sports Illustrated's Noah Strackbein reported that Rodgers spoke with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time in over a week.

This shows that the communication between both parties is open, whether that indicates a decision is near, remains to be seen. Strackbein said:

“According to a source close to the situation, Rodgers and the Steelers have spoken for the first time in several days.

"It’s unknown what the conversation included or if any progress was made on an answer, but for the first time since what’s believed to be last week, there has been contact between Pittsburgh and Rodgers.”

The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly made offers to Aaron Rodgers but some believe that he would like to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. It doesn't appear the Vikings have offered a contract to Rodgers or have made their decision about their next quarterback as of yet.

