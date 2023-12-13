Cam Jordan left heartbroken after gunfire wrecks Saints star's charity event

Cam Jordan has reacted to the gunfire that wrecked his charity event. Jordan has been one of the New Orleans Saints' leaders since they drafted him 24th overall in 2011.

Besides his on-field prowess, setting the franchise sack record and reaching multiple Pro Bowls, he's also a proud contributor to outreach programs in the Big Easy, holding a Christmas shoe giveaway every year.

The latest edition, though, was marred by violence, as the defensive end shared in a two-parter on his X/Twitter account:

"Didn know how to feel about it… greeeat event Las night,30 + kids at my event last night gifting them sneakers… reinforcing positivity and having a great time… ignorance and stupidity struck when some argument outside of Politics elevated to extremes and gunshots went off."

In another tweet, he posted:

"No kids or staff or anybody in politics were injured. I don’t think any of the bullets struck any person next door . Thankful none of my ppl were affected.But rattled for sure still sad these kids were in this situation. God bless take care ya ppl"

New Orleans radio host says commotion near Cam Jordan's Christmas charity event should be a wake-up call for gun politics

Besides Jordan himself, there is at least one other person upset at the news: veteran radio host Scott "Scoot" Paisant.

Speaking on his eponymous WWL radio show, he railed on the firearms culture in the locale:

"How sad. And it's too typical. It doesn't always happen, but it happens too often. And it's the same thing. It's an argument. First of all, you're going to the French Quarter to see Cam Jordan at this event, and you're bringing a gun with you? Why? Is somebody after you? Or does it give you confidence?

"That's not a reason to carry a gun. Guns are not supposed to give you false confidence. And so it's just sad that there are so many people that feel like they are nothing without a gun. It's so unnecessary, but so damn predictable."

Cam Jordan says he wants to sack Peyton Manning, nephew Arch

On a lighter note, Cam Jordan wants to do something before he retires: sack a Manning again.

He already has one on Eli Manning, but while he played against Peyton Manning once (in 2012), he never got to bring down the Hall of Famer. Speaking to Kay Adams on Tuesday, he said:

"I may push his cart out (of) the way. I just need to know what it felt like."

On a more realistic note, he wants to still be playing by the time the brothers' nephew Arch debuts:

"Maybe if I stick around the next couple of years, I'll sack the nephew. I gotta go after the next one."

For the curious, Jordan is contracted all the way to the end of 2025, while Arch cannot enter the Draft until 2026 at the earliest.