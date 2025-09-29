  • home icon
  Cam Newton has 2-word reaction on Drake Maye using his iconic "Superman" celebration after scoring TD during Patriots' dominating win vs. Panthers

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Sep 29, 2025 05:48 GMT
Carolina Panthers v New England Patriots - Source: Getty
Drake Maye had a fantastic game against the Patriots on Sunday - Source: Getty

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots got their second win of the season on Sunday, easily handling the Carolina Panthers and winning 42-13 at Gillette Stadium. But Maye also found a way to poke fun at his hometown team.

As the young quarterback scored a touchdown early in the second quarter, he evoked Cam Newton's "Supercam" celebration. Newton, of course, played for the Carolina Panthers for most of his career; he also had a one-year stint, curiously, with the New England Patriots in 2020.

One would think that this could be seen as a cheap shot at the franchise. Cam Newton, however, wasn't so sensitive. He gave a seal of approval to the young quarterback following the touchdown, with a quick message on the Patriots' Instagram page following the celebration:

"Boogie. Approved. Love!"
Maye was born in Huntersville, a city located in North Carolina that's 14 miles north of Charlotte, home of the Carolina Panthers. The second-year quarterback also played for North Carolina in his college football career before making the move to the NFL in 2024.

Drake Maye shows respect for Cam Newton after "Superdrake" touchdown celebration

Despite trashing the Panthers, Maye was full of love for the former quarterback. Speaking with reporters following the big win, he made sure to pay his respect to Cam Newton, noting that he grew up as a big fan of the quarterback:

"I'm a big fan. He was my favorite player growing up, so pretty cool. It's a fun-loving position. He played the position in a different way than a lot of people do, and the guys around him rallied around him"

Newton played for the Carolina Panthers between 2011 and 2019. He was the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and was released in 2020. He signed a one-year deal to play with the Patriots during the COVID-19 ravaged season. The Patriots missed the playoffs that year.

He later lost the starting job to Mac Jones, and returned to the Panthers in 2021 for a few more games. He was the NFL MVP in 2015 and retired from the NFL after the 2021 season.

