Cam Newton admonishes USC’s Caleb Williams over possibly taking a paycut in NFL with lengthy NSFW advice

Cam Newton has a word of advice for Caleb Williams. The Heisman trophy winner and favorite to go first overall in the upcoming NFL Draft has stated that he can make more money at USC and would only leave for the NFL if certain teams were going to draft him. Newton advised him to pump the brakes a bit, but he does support Williams' financial goals.

Expand Tweet

Newton said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My dear Heisman fellow, Caleb Williams. You don't want to dictate the ramifications too early because this is still the NFL. You want to walk light as possible. They may see this as an antic to say, 'Who the h**l does he think he can do or be by selecting his own teams?'"

He continued:

"For me, I feel like bro, do you. Set the tone early. But while you setting that tone, Mr. Caleb, I must admonish you to know this. You gotta perform. If you don't perform, this ain't USC."

He advised Williams that the speed, the physicality, the preparation and more are all very different in the NFL.

"Don't nobody care that you won a Heisman... so hate him for taking a pay cut and going to the NFL? H**l nah, motherf****r, make that money!"

Williams said he would only be interested in going into the draft if the Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders were to draft him.

Caleb Williams looking for certain teams

Several of those teams are quite unlikely. The Giants just signed Daniel Jones to $40 million a year. Dak Prescott is under the same contract until 2025. The San Francisco 49ers will not be picking very high, nor will they be keen on moving from Brock Purdy.

Caleb Williams has plans

Nevertheless, Caleb Williams believes he holds all the cards. With the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and New England Patriots all looking at a potential top five pick, Williams may just return to school.

It's not totally unprecedented. Andrew Luck returned to school when the Carolina Panthers had the first pick, which they ironically used on Cam Newton. Eli Manning refused to play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they drafted him.

How much do first overall picks make in the NFL?

The first overall pick always gets a hefty contract. This varies, though. Expectations are that it will be around $41 million in total value, with a signing bonus of approximately $27 million or so.

Exploring Cam Newton's career earnings: How much did ex-Panthers QB make?

From both the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, Cam Newton made a lot of money. His total contract value added up to $133,545,071 over his 12 seasons.