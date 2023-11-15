Cam Newton to Browns? Rob Gronkowski has bold suggestion for Cleveland post Deshaun Watson's season-ending surgery

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is out for the remainder of the season.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported this morning that Watson will undergo a season-ending shoulder surgery for a broken bone in his shoulder. Watson has been dealing with shoulder injuries all season and will now be shut down for the remainder of the campaign.

The Browns are planning to start rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson this week, but former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski reckons they should sign Cam Newton.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Appearing on Up & Adams with host Kay Adams, Gronk said that the team should give Newton, a dual-threat quarterback with a lot of experience, a call.

"The only quarterback that comes to my mind. He has Super Bowl experience, he didn't win a Super Bowl, is Cam Newton and he's a dual-threat quarterback. He's kind of like Deshaun Watson a little bit. He can run the ball. He's a smart player as well. He would be able to pick up the offense right away."

"Cam Newton is a guy who loves to stay in shape and is a competitor always working out every single day, so he would be ready to go in a week or two. If he's willing to have another chance at the NFL to go back. That's the only guy that comes to my mind that I think the Cleveland Browns could call."

Expand Tweet

Deshaun Watson got emotional after finding out his 2023 season is over

Deshaun Watson during Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens

Deshaun Watson spoke to the media following the news that he will miss the remainder of the season.

An emotional Watson spoke about being there to support his teammates and is ready to commence his rehabilitation process.

"Make sure I keep my head above water and make sure I stay in touch with all the guys and support them as much as I possibly can and attack this rehab process after surgery and make sure that I'm doing whatever I can to be benefical for the team."

Expand Tweet

Since being traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns, Watson has gone 8-4 as the starter but hasn't performed to his usual standards on the field.

He has completed 204-out-of-341 passes for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Watson missed 11 games last season due to suspension and will miss 11 this campaign.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rob Gronkowski, Up & Adams, Deshaun Watson and H/T Sportskeeda