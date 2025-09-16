Cam Newton calls out Shedeur Sanders for snubbing Lamar Jackson's guidance by rejecting Ravens in 2025 NFL Draft

Last week, reports claimed that the Baltimore Ravens had planned to draft Shedeur Sanders this year, but the quarterback refused the team since he didn't want to serve as Lamar Jackson's backup. Eventually, the Cleveland Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 pick at this year's draft.On Monday, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton weighed in on the reports of Sanders rejected the Ravens.&quot;I think, if I'm Shedeur, you would ideally want to learn behind a guy like Lamar Jackson for this particular reason, and this particular reason only, not a lot of players can really cope with your star power, with your stardom, right?&quot; Newton said on ESPN's &quot;First Take.&quot; &quot;And let's really give credit where credit is due. At 28 years old, being a phenomenal athlete, the thing that I respect a guy like Lamar Jackson the most is we've never heard him have any off-the-field issues. He's been a stand-up guy, and all of our opinions have always led to his on field performance.&quot;Not a lot of people can relate to what Shedeur Sanders has been through in his whole life, and that right there serves even more to make him a better player, because it's the totality of the position. And I think Lamar Jackson would have been able to relate to him in many ways.&quot;Jackson has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league since being drafted by the Ravens. He has won two MVP awards and finished second in the MVP voting last season.Sanders was the second quarterback the Browns drafted. Cleveland previously took Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick.Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns will face Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of 2025 seasonNFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: ImagnThe Cleveland Browns will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.The Browns are yet to win a game this season. They lost 17-16 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 before suffereing a 41-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.Meanwhile, the Packers have won both of their games this season.