  • Cam Newton calls out Tom Brady, Greg Olsen for "skipping the line" into post-NFL broadcasting career

Cam Newton calls out Tom Brady, Greg Olsen for "skipping the line" into post-NFL broadcasting career

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 13, 2024 23:07 GMT
Tom Brady, left, Cam Newton, center, Greg Olsen, right
Tom Brady, left, Cam Newton, center, Greg Olsen, right

Tom Brady, Greg Olsen, and Tony Romo are three former NFL players who have transitioned into the booth after their playing careers. In 2020, Tony Romo signed a 10-year $180 million contract with Fox Sports, making it the largest broadcasting deal in sports history. That was until Tom Brady signed the largest contract in NFL history in 2022. Even Greg Olsen had a $10 million per season contract with Fox Sports before it went down to $3 million a season with the arrival of Brady.

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton is proud of the former NFL players for their success. However, he doesn't understand how certain broadcasters reach their lucrative deals with not much prior experience.

Newton said via 4th and 1:

"I'm always gonna tell Tom Brady, Tony Romo, Greg Olson, Troy Aikman, Matt Ryan to go get the bag. What I am doing is saying how in the world are they're the only ones that's getting access to these type of contracts. Because somebody told me, "well you don't get these contracts because you're not polished yet."
also-read-trending Trending
"What type of media training did Tony Romo have before he just popped up commentating the game and he does a damn good job. Tom Brady, same thing, he didn't. I ain't never seen Tom Brady cover a game."

When his co-host, Omari Collins, added that "they skipped a line of a lot of people," Newton replied:

"That is my point. How can we get other minorities to skip the line too? Because we all know ball."

When is Tom Brady going to start his NFL broadcasting career?

Tom Brady during the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady
Tom Brady during the 2024 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Tom Brady

Back in May of 2022, Tom Brady signed a lucrative 10-year $375 million deal with Fox Sports to become a color commentator once he was ready.

Brady retired prior to the 2023 season and took the year off as a break in his first year into retirement. It was expected that he would make his broadcasting debut in 2024 and Brady confirmed that to be true in an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

This off-season, Fox Sports announced that Brady's debut would come in Week 1 of the 2024 season as he would call the Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys game. You can expect there to be many fans tuned into that game to hear how Brady excels as a broadcaster.

Will you be tuned into Brady's debut?

Please credit the 4th and 1 Show and H/T Sportskeeda

