  Cam Newton calls out Tua Tagovailoa for talking a lot over performing for Dolphins after embarrassing loss to Colts

Cam Newton calls out Tua Tagovailoa for talking a lot over performing for Dolphins after embarrassing loss to Colts

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 13, 2025 18:46 GMT
2025 Black Effect Podcast Festival - Source: Getty
Cam Newton calls out Tua Tagovailoa for talking a lot over performing for Dolphins after embarrassing loss to Colts - Source: Getty

The Miami Dolphins had a disastrous 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener on Sunday. Following the loss, Miami reportedly organized a players-only meeting.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton addressed the issues surrounding the franchise, claiming the players-only meeting was not a good sign. He said on ESPN's "First Take:"

“I’ve never had a players-only meeting when everything was going good. Why? It’s because when everything is going well, players are vibing in the cafeteria. Players are vibing in the workout facilities, in the track facilities. and things like that.
"A players-only meeting is a sign of disaster. The sky is fallin’, and I’m touchin’ it for all the wrong reasons. And this is the thing, too, that I’m peepin’ up in Miami."

Newton also made his feelings known on Tua Tagovailoa, who has been in the news since the offseason for his comments.

“I don’t really like talkative Tua. Over this last month or so, this whole offseason we’ve heard more from Tua Tagovailoa than we have ever have... I like quiet Tua."
Cam Newton predicts "destruction" for Miami amid Tyreek Hill drama

The former MVP also spoke about Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, whose name has been in trade rumors following the team's horrible start to the season.

“It’s getting real messy. And also not to just, you know, rag on Tua or Tyreek Hill. Hey, we’re hearing more about Tyreek Hill off the field than actually on the field for obvious reasons, and I’m not going to touch that point.
But for this whole situation in Miami, it’s a recipe for destruction. And if they do not fix that, it’s not going to fare well.”

Hill has been linked with a move away from Miami, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers reported to be two of the teams eyeing the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Despite the strong links, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Dolphins are not looking to trade the wide receiver.

