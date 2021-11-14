How Cam Newton's new job with Carolina affects Mac Jones

It has now been roughly two and a half months since Mac Jones' old mentor was released by the New England Patriots. Over the last two months, Newton has been wondering where he would end up.

The question then shifted to whether he would find a job again. During that time, Mac Jones has been improving as a quarterback as it has shown with the progression of the Patriots offense.

With Newton now back with the Panthers, Mac Jones' reality is now a bit more crystalized.

How Cam Newton's addition to the Panthers affects Mac Jones

With Newton surely scheduled to play sometime soon, he will be sharing the spotlight with Mac Jones. Meaning, the comparisons between the two quarterbacks will be much more active and less theoretical. Every week, the two quarterbacks are likely to be compared.

Anytime Newton outperforms Jones during the season, fans and maybe even the organization to an extent may ponder if they made the right move. Conversely, anytime that Cam Newton is outperformed this season by Mac Jones, fans and the organization may feel a quiet sigh of relief for a job well done in making the right decision.

At the end of the season, both teams' fates will be compared.

If the Patriots finish the year in better shape, Mac Jones will look like the right call. However, if the Patriots finish worse than the Panthers, they will look bad.

This may place added pressure on Jones to perform each week, which can't be healthy for a first-year quarterback. It doesn't help that the 4-5 Panthers and 5-4 Patriots have similar records.

Mac Jones has been solid in his first year with the Patriots

Mac Jones is 5-4 and has thrown for 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jones started the season with two touchdowns and three interceptions and hasn't had a day with more interceptions than touchdowns since. Since Week 4, Jones has thrown for eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Put simply, he's getting better each week.

New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles

That said, will Newton or Jones finish the season in better shape? With only one game to separate the two, it could be a competition that goes down to the wire.

