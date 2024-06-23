Cam Newton challenges NFL to "try to stop Travis" if Taylor Swift is an element of distraction

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship went public, it has obviously been a positive factor for the NFL. The league's viewership has risen tremendously, thanks, at least in part, to all the Swifties.

While there's one side of the league that acknowledges the positive effect of Swift's influence, many do criticize her for being a distraction at the games. However, former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton feels otherwise.

During an interview with USWeekly, Newton expressed how the NFL cannot be mad about all the viewership it receives because of Taylor Swift. In fact, the former quarterback went ahead and challenged the league to stop Kelce from bringing the 'All Too Well' singer.

“I think it was definitely something that was noticed, but I don’t know. They got to paint the narrative for something. I think it just made more sense and garnered more fuel as their success kind of took off, and that’s how it goes. You can’t be mad. If you don’t like it, then try to stop Travis."

Last season, Taylor Swift was criticized by some fans for her frequent appearance on-screen. Fans complained that the cameras were showing more shots of the pop star than the game itself. In an interview with TIME, Swift expressed how she has no idea about being shown too much on screens.

"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast," Taylor Swift said.

"So, I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads,” Swift added.

Taylor Swift makes Travis Kelce Instagram official

After a year of being together, Taylor Swift has finally made boyfriend Travis Kelce Instagram official. The celebrated singer put out a post, wishing the Prince of Wales on his 42nd birthday. Attached with the post was Swift's picture with Prince William's family, which also had Travis Kelce.

"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," Swift wrote.

The picture appears to be from Travis Kelce and Prince of Wales' visit to Taylor Swift's first 'Eras Tour' show in London. Interestingly, Prince Williams shared a similar picture on his Instagram, but Travis Kelce wasn't in it.