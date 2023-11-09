Can the New York Jets hold on to the season until Aaron Rodgers can return? That is the question as quarterback Zach Wilson's struggles continue to play on offense.

On his "4th and 1" YouTube show, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton evaluated the Jets' chances of making the playoffs. He was surprised by the team's defense after seeing them on Monday Night Football. He also questioned the team's ability to cling on and pick up a few more victories in the coming weeks.

"I guess we going to have to wait and see shi*. We all want to see that cause, you know, I think the patience is running thin," Newton said. "I ain't going to lie I ain't really been paying attention to the Jets. But I was hella surprised when I seen them on Monday Night Football and they were four and three. I was like damn. They still in the chase. You see see what I'm saying? So you know shout out to coach Salah for having these guys really still playing."

"The defense for the New York Jets is biting and I mean they stinking," he added. "Anytime you have 13 takeaways from the defense that's very impressive. But at the same time you got 13 takeaways on the offense. Does Aaron Rogers bring more of a solidified kind of foundation on the offensive side? I mean we all know the answer to that. Does he protect the football more? I don't know. But I do know that this is a different New York Jets team."

Cam Newton isn't sure Aaron Rodgers will be the only missing piece the offense needs. The former NFL quarterback also noted that the patience of the Jets' fans is thin and only getting thinner as their woes continue.

Aaron Rodgers injury: Could star QB return to save the Jets' season?

Fans were distraught when quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down just minutes into his New York Jets debut. An Achilles injury will typically end a player's season, but that doesn't appear to be the case for the motivated Jets quarterback.

Ahead of the Jets' primetime matchup on Monday, Aaron Rodgers was on the field during pregame warmups. He was seen throwing passes deep down the field while putting pressure on his leg. After a lackluster performance from Zach Wilson, Jets fans quickly began anticipating Rodgers' comeback.

Rodgers spoke to reporters after the game about his recovery. He stated at the time that he would be able to return to the field in a few weeks. He rectified his statement the next day on "The Pat McAfee Show." Aaron Rodgers stated that his words were not entirely realistic and that he was joking.

"I didn't realize that was gonna get caught there. Obviously that was said with a little tongue-in-cheek there," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "It'd be nice to be back in a couple of weeks. That's probably not anywhere near a realistic timeline. It could be a few, it could be a lot. It's more of a phrase that didn't have a specific timetable. I said it smiling, joking."

It remains to be seen when the former NFL player makes his return to the New York Jets this season.