"It was a f****d up situation" - Cam Newton breaks silence on New England stint with Bill Belichick

Cam Newton recently opened up about his time with the New England Patriots on The Pivot podcast. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft signed with the Patriots in June 2020. The quarterback said on the podcast that he was in a rather unfavorable situation with New England:

“The New England experience was a f***ed-up situation. I was still learning the offense 7-8 weeks into the season”

He was signed by the Patriots in the offseason in June 2020 as a free agent and said that he’s taking full responsibility for putting himself in that situation:

"So, before I sit up here and allow the narrative to be made that Cam ain't got it no more, Cam is taking full responsibility and saying Cam put himself in a f---ed-up situation, which then had a ricochet effect to people thinking [how they think of me].''

The quarterback started 15 games for the Patriots in the 2020 season, throwing for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 592 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, which was tied for the fourth-most in the NFL that season.

Last year, the team cut Newton in favor of quarterback Mac Jones, whom they drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cam Newton and his NFL career

Cam Newton with the Carolina Panthers

The quarterback spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Carolina Panthers, winning the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award in the 2011 season. That season, he threw for 4,051 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He rushed for 706 yards and ran for 14 touchdowns, second in the league in 2011.

James Whipper @James_Whipper1 I think A LOT of people fail to realize that Cam Newton in 2015 going 15-1 , winning Offensive Player of the year & MVP plus a trip to the super bowl that he was only in year 5 of being in the NFL. MFs act like he was 10-15 years in before that season. I think A LOT of people fail to realize that Cam Newton in 2015 going 15-1 , winning Offensive Player of the year & MVP plus a trip to the super bowl that he was only in year 5 of being in the NFL. MFs act like he was 10-15 years in before that season. https://t.co/hRBcmdT7EU

In 2015, he was the league MVP and the AP Offensive Player of the Year as he registered 3,837 yards passing with 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The quarterback also led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos in the 2015 season. He was cut by Carolina after the 2019 season and signed with New England.

After spending the 2020 season with the Patriots, Newton returned to the Panthers last season, starting just five games. The 33-year-old is a free agent, and we’ll see if a team takes a chance on the former NFL MVP this offseason.

