Titans quarterback Will Levis turned heads in Week 8 with a whopping four touchdown passes. However, long before that, he sent the internet into a frenzy in April when he publicly said that he liked mayonnaise in his coffee. In a video posted in April by CBS Sports on Twitter via the Tennessean, the quarterback is seen squirting the condiment into his morning pick-me-up.

In October, Newton revisited the stunt, condemning it:

“Hell no! No. No. No. Will, listen to me, bro. It’s some shit that you just don’t disclose. You just came off a hell of a day. Doing some goofy-a** mayo shit like this? Coming from an avid coffee drinker, mayo? Damn. I wanna know how he identified that this is potentially something that he likes. Did he lose a bet or something? That’s disgusting.”

According to the Tennessean, however, Levis claimed it was all a joke. That said, in the video, he managed to avoid cringing or gagging on the mixture. He claimed the only things he adds to his coffee are one cream and one sugar.

Will Levis' NFL introduction runs the gamut

In just four days, Will Levis experienced the highs and lows of the league. First, he got the high of dominating the Falcons' secondary en route to four touchdown passes and no interceptions, winning the game and looking good while doing it. The game took place in a typical afternoon slot.

However, four days later, he saw his first primetime game, and in the contest, he got a taste of it all. At one point, he experienced having the lead in front of the entire football zeitgeist. However, at the end of the night, he also experienced a desperate attempt to come back from a touchdown deficit.

Will Levis got the team close to the endzone, and had he needed just a field goal, the drive most likely would have been a success. However, he needed a touchdown while facing T.J. Watt's defense. Instead, he got to experience his first game-losing interception on a pass flung over the middle.

Now, his fate for Week 10 rides on whether Ryan Tannehill returns from injury, and should that happen, whether the coaches want to fully hand over the keys will be known. The mini-bye is shaping up to be a monumental one for Levis' career. Will he return to holding the clipboard, or has the Levis era fully begun?

