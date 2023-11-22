Travis Kelce opened up on his relationship with 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift in a long-form article by The Wall Street Journal’s J.R. Moehringer. The All-Pro tight end said that he has never dated someone with Swift’s aura and called her a genius.

Kelce also revealed their similarity in having close family ties. While the supposed Week 11 Monday Night meeting between Swift’s and Kelce’s parents did not push through, they both value their parents and siblings.

As they continue to build on their love story, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton gave straightforward advice to the two-time Super Bowl champion.

In a recent episode of his 4th & 1 online show, Newton discussed Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift. He started the clip uploaded on Instagram with the kiss Kelce and Swift shared after her Eras Tour show in Argentina.

The four-time First Team All-Pro member made the trip south of the equator, as it coincided with the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 bye week. After watching the footage, Newton shared a blunt advice to Kelce:

“Boy they in their honeymoon stage forsho. That's why we appreciate Travis Kelce, right? Tha mo***r f***er doing something right boy. You got Taylor Swift. Dun dun dun dun dun. Don't f**k this up. Don't f**k this, Travis.”

Rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship swirled when she attended the Chiefs’ Week 3 home game against the Chicago Bears. The multi-awarded musician was seen with Kelce’s mother, Donna, at an Arrowhead Stadium suite.

Since then, Swift has watched three more Chiefs games in person, including their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium. Coincidentally, Kelce is doing better when Swift watches him in action, averaging 108 yards per game. His average drops to 41.3 when she’s not at the stadium.

Newton discusses possibility of massive Travis Kelce Bowl

As Moehringer wrote, Travis Kelce was already football-famous before getting involved with Taylor Swift.

Once they were linked, Kelce’s Instagram followers and jersey sales skyrocketed. His podcast with brother Jason Kelce, New Heights, has become one of the top sports podcasts.

The background story had Cam Newton dreaming about another Kelce Bowl, as he said:

“Just think about this and this can possibly happen. What if Jason stays another year? Travis gets married to Taylor. Taylor f*ck around and be the halftime show. That will be the Kelce Bowl. Travis, don't f**k this up.”

Kelce Bowl II could happen this season if everything goes well for the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Likewise, R&B icon Usher has been named the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer. However, like in previous halftime shows, surprises like a potential Taylor Swift appearance cannot be ruled out.