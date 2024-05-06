Cam Newton dooms Falcons’ $100,000,000 Kirk Cousins plan, demands Atlanta management be held accountable

The Atlanta Falcons gave a couple of shockers to the entire league over the past couple of months. Now the former NFL quarterback, Cam Newton, has placed the entire blame of the QB strategy at the management’s feet.

The Falcons signed the former Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins, coming off an Achilles injury, at a $180 million contract with $100 million in guaranteed money. This suggested that the Falcons have placed their bets on Cousins to be their QB for the next four years. However, after a month, they drafted highly touted QB Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft as well.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback, Newton, had a lot to say about the entire situation. He used his podcast '4th and One' to criticize the Falcons front office's quarterback approach.

Newton said on the show that Cousins will have to "look over his shoulder" during the season and that the coaches may turn on him after a few bad results.

“‘We got a young team anyway yeah we can do all bad with a rookie," Newton said. "But it's still gonna cost you it's going to cost you a $100 million so where do we draw the line and hold these upper man management people accountable.”

Though Newton hopes things work out well for both the QBs and the Falcons, his intuition says otherwise.

“I would love for everything to work out. It's I'm telling you it's not going to," he added.

The Falcons have clarified that Kirk Cousins will be their No. 1 QB. However, as Newton suggested, a few bad games or an injury could change the scenario.

Cam Newton on the difference between the Packers and Falcons

The top brass at the Falcons have hinted at employing a similar strategy that the Green Bay Packers employed in the 2020 NFL Draft by drafting QB Jordan Love, despite having Aaron Rodgers on their roster. Newton said about Cousins:

“He ain't even made it his town yet or his city yet.”

Since Love joined the Packers, Rodgers has already spent 15 seasons with the team. On the other hand, both Penix Jr. and Cousins will have their first season with the Falcons.

