Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens recorded a huge 33-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. After the win, Jackson went on a big rant against Mike Florio who had claimed earlier that the 49ers would win the game pretty easily against the Ravens.

Not only did the Ravens win a blowout game against arguably the best team in the NFL, Jackson also leapfrogged Brock Purdy in the MVP race. Cam Newton also supported the Ravens quarterback and recently said that Florio doesn't know anything apart from journalism.

Newton said:

"What the hell does Mike Florio know outside of journalism? Even though he's been covering the sport of football, basketball, baseball, golf, tennis and I'm not trying to discredit what he has been able to do over a substantial amount of time…"

"Mike Florio has never played football at a level where it mattered and this is not me disrespecting Mike Florio because this is the reality of society right now… I'm speaking for the thousands of NFL players who are in the league right now who have been getting critiqued by guys like Mike Florio for years and he ain't been held accountable…”

The fact that both Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson have called out Florio recently signifies that many other players are fed up with constant criticism. Newton also mentioned that individuals like Florio would be continuously called out if they said anything nonsensical about a player or a team because the new media, led by the athletes, is bringing a new storm.

Florio did apologize to Jackson and the Ravens after their win but it will be interesting to see if he refrains from making similar comments in the future.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can lock up the first seed this week

With the victory over the 49ers, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens raised their record to 12-3 for the year. They are now the top seed in the AFC and will play the Miami Dolphins(11-4) this coming week, who are the second seed.

The Ravens will secure the top seed in the AFC, which would give them a significant advantage in the postseason if they defeat the Dolphins. Furthermore, a victory on Sunday will likely guarantee Lamar Jackson's second career MVP award.

In 15 games this season, Jackson has thrown for 3,357 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 97.2. He also has 786 yards and five rushing touchdowns on 142 carries this season.

