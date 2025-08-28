Cam Newton drops one-word message after signing multi-year extension with ESPN

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton is set to become a regular on ESPN's &quot;First Take.&quot; On Tuesday, ESPN announced Neton signed a new multi-year deal to expand his role on the show.Newton also shared his reaction to a tweet from ESPN PR, which confirmed his extension.&quot;-1ØVĒ,&quot; Newton tweeted on Wednesday.ESPN released a statement on Newton's extension with the company on Tuesday.“ESPN has reached a new multi-year agreement with former NFL MVP Cam Newton, who will expand his role on First Take, ESPN’s signature morning debate show. Newton will bring his unique perspective to the show’s dynamic discussions,” ESPN announced on Tuesday. “He will make his return Thursday during a live show at Norfolk State University as part of the &quot;First Take&quot; HBCU tour.Newton will work alongside ESPN's prominent personalities on &quot;First Take,&quot; including Stephen A. Smith, host Molly Qerim, and SiriusXM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo.Newton joined ESPN in October 2024. He began a media career after his playing days in the NFL and launched the weekly “4th&amp;1 Podcast,” where he shares his thoughts on football and other trending sports.Former NFL QB Cam Newton &quot;excited&quot; to continue partnership with ESPNFormer NFL QB Cam Newton - Source: GettyAfter signing his extension with ESPN, Newton expressed his excitement at working with the company.“I am excited to be back with the First Take team and share my voice on all things sports,” Newton said. “This is an incredible opportunity for me to connect with fans and bring my passion and knowledge to a show I’ve always admired.”Newton played 11 years in the NFL. He spent 10 years with the Carolina Panthers across two stints and played one year with the New England Patriots.Newton won the MVP award in 2015 while playing for the Panthers. He led Carolina to the Super Bowl in 2016, where his team lost to the Denver Broncos.