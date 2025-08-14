Cam Newton drops unfiltered take on Shedeur Sanders after Coach Prime's son gets dragged down in QB depth chart

After the Carolina Panthers takedown, Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders has become a hot subject in the NFL circles. The fourth-string QB put on a show at North Carolina, where he scored two touchdowns, completed 14 of 23 passes and threw for 138 yards.

As expected, he stole the show and became a potential contender to start in the second preseason game against the Eagles. But the latest depth chart had him placed as a fourth-string QB. It stirred a new controversy and pundits expressed their opinions about alleged bias towards Deion Sanders’ son. Former NFL QB Cam Newton recently made his thoughts known via his 4th & 1 podcast.

Newton mentioned that Sanders got a big opportunity and utilized it pretty well. He added that there were some moments that Sanders needed to improve upon but given the intensity of the preseason game and the hype that was created over the last weeks, Sanders looked tough.

“As I was watching it, I wanted to see certain things out of Shedeur. I wanted to see you take command. I wanted to see you live up to the hype, because if you're asking me, I ain't seen no numbers. But I've seen a bird's-eye view, and like, yo, there's a lot of people in Charlotte that were wearing Brady jerseys. Not any Brownie jerseys,” Newton said on his podcast on Wednesday. [Timestamp - 2:00]

Newton also added that Cleveland needs more than just names at this point. The franchise had elite QBs in the likes of Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield in the past.

But now Stefanski should look for a change and fill the roster with the right men, especially when all other QBs are banged up and only Sanders was medically fit until Wednesday.

“It ain't about talent. Cleveland needed a little bit more than talent. It ain't just about the aura. Cleveland needs more than aura; they had that with Johnny Manziel in May. And with LeBron. Cleveland needs a little bit more than just a name. They had all types of names,” he added.

Shedeur Sanders sufferers huge setback ahead of Eagles matchup

After the second depth chart of the summer was released, the former Colorado QB was placed at the bottom; however, Coach Stefanski reiterated that he will get to play enough reps along with Dillon Gabriel on Saturday.

But things went south on Wednesday when he suffered an oblique injury and was carted off by Jalen Hurts. The clip had gone viral.

At present, Sanders is day-to-day and is not expected to practice on Thursday or Friday until the game. It is unclear whether he will be cleared for the preseason bout. This gives Gabriel more opportunity to spend time on the field while Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are already sidelined for the Eagles game.

