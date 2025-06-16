"It's going to be must-see" - Cam Newton explains why Aaron Rodgers instantly turns Steelers into a threat in AFC

Aaron Rodgers' upcoming tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers has already attracted much criticism in the NFL world, be it from former players like Ben Roethlisberger or fans. Cam Newton does not count himself among them, however.
Speaking on the latest episode of his 4th & 1 podcast on Thursday, Newton said (from 00:34 in the video below):
"I believe that anytime you have a good quarterback, you have a chance... Mike Tomlin is the most successful regular-season coach always getting a winning season. You know it’s going to be some type of winning season."
He continued:
"It’s going to be must-see TV... I can’t wait. Football season can’t come fast enough, you know what I’m saying?"
The criticism of Aaron Rodgers' decision to join the Steelers has mainly centered on whether his aerial dominance will fit into his new team's run-heavy offensive approach and how he can adjust to it.
Brady Poppinga, one of his former Green Bay teammates, also brought up the topic of the possible diminution of his pocket awareness in an interview with Mike Reiter:
"It's almost like the body is tired and doesn't want to take the hit. There's a lot of flinching. I would say his vision is going from reading the field to the rush, which isn't usually normal for high-level quarterbacks. High-level quarterbacks are kind of able to feel the rush and then they're able to keep their eyes downfield."
Aaron Rodgers receives glowing endorsement from positional coach
Cam Newton and Mike Tomlin are not the only ones who like Aaron Rodgers for what he can bring to the Steelers. Speaking to the press on Wednesday, quarterbacks coach Tom Arth expressed confidence that the multiple-time MVP was still an elite player even into his 40s and almost two years removed from an Achilles tear that doomed his stint with the New York Jets:
“I still think he’s at the top of his game. I think he’s a top quarterback in the league… Aaron was extremely impressive. He still throws the ball very well. He’s accurate. He’s so smart. You can see his decision-making — doesn’t take a lot of sacks.”
The Steelers open their preseason/summer camp on July 23. Their first preseason game is against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 9. Then, they officially begin the 2025 season on September 7 at the New York Jets.
