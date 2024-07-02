Cam Newton explains why he’s not the greatest dual-threat QB in NFL history, bestows honor on 2x MVP

Cam Newton has explained why he does not think he is the greatest dual-threat quarterback in NFL history as he believes there is at least another MVP who usurps him for that title. When he was asked if he crowned himself the GOAT amongst quarterbacks with a diversified skill set, he was quick to answer in the negative and nominate Lamar Jackson, instead.

Cam Newton said that the Ravens quarterback, who won his second MVP award last season, is more prone to making big plays and has higher speed. The former Panthers star also namechecked Michael Vick as someone who has to be in the conversation. He commented,

"No. Lamar Jackson. Lamar's style is a little different than mine. He got big play. Any play. He got speed that I never had and he's just electric. And then I played the game more powerful. I can run but might probably get caught. [Michael] Vick, Lamar [Jackson] ain't getting caught."

Did Cam Newton overlook another 2x MVP for greatest dual-threat QB?

While Lamar Jackson is indeed a solid pick for the greatest dual-threat quarterback of all time, he has a glaring omission on his CV. Despite winning two regular season MVP awards, he has not won the Super Bowl, despite having a talented cast surrounding him and an experienced coach guiding him.

It is an honor that escaped Cam Newton too in his MVP season, when he was thwarted at the end by the Denver Broncos' defense. However, there is another quarterback who won the MVP twice and also won the Super Bowl. He is currently in the Hall of Fame and is widely credited as being part of a generation of quarterbacks that made dual-threat quarterbacks acceptable.

Of course, we are talking about Steve Young. The former 49ers quarterback was instrumental in replacing Joe Montana and carrying on the franchise's success. In doing so, he also rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his NFL career and had 43 rushing touchdowns, mammoth totals in that era.

While today we have dual-threat quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson and we previously had Cam Newton, Michael Vick, and Randall Cunningham, none of them have ever lifted the Lombardi Trophy. Russell Wilson did, but he has never been a regular season or Super Bowl MVP.

Lamar Jackson may yet get a ring and vindicate Cam Newton to end this debate surrounding the greatest dual-threat quarterback of all time, but for now Steve Young remains the most accomplished of them all.

