Cam Newton has finally expanded on his previous comments calling Brock Purdy a game manager. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has exceeded expectations and will now play in the Super Bowl one year after he was drafted with the last pick of the draft. In the playoffs, he has twice led the team back from deficits to win the matches, showing both his physical and mental fortitude.

Cam Newton appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to say that he is a big fan of Brock Purdy and he is genuinely impressed by what he is seeing. However, he said that the 49ers quarterback is also surrounded by great players and when he made those comment that he did, he was not trying to degrade the young quarterback. Cam Newton even had some advice for the San Francisco player, saying,

"I would tell him 'silence the noise.' And just do what he's been doing. I think we have to stop this narrative that I do not like Brock Purdy. That's not the case. I'm a fan of Brock Purdy, right. And what he's been able to do has been wowing from a fan as well as a person who's played this game. But I just call it how I see it."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former NFL MVP also added that he saw 49ers star flourishing but added that it is important to say the truth without getting to passionate about it.

"And I think what he's been able to do with getting guys to football has been something that we've seen a lot of people do but not at this level... We have to normalize the truth I think that's where we're having a problem with digesting in sports and media and everything. It's the truth."

Will Brock Purdy succeed where Cam Newton failed?

Cam Newton has been to the champipnship game before as the MVP and yet failed to win a ring. Von Miller and company absolutely destroyed him as the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50.

Expand Tweet

And therein lie the worrying signs for Brock Purdy. He has been great leading the 49ers to 29 points per game on average in the postseason. In contrast, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs only average 23.3 points per game.But on defense, San Francisco has given up 26 points per game on average in the playoffs, whereas Kansas City has allowed only 13.7.

As Cam Newton knows, defense is what wins championships and Purdy should be wary of the upcoming onslaught while also hoping that his defensive teammates can raise their game.