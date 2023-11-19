Cam Newton put up a video featuring Chrisean Rock talking about Kai Cenat and Blueface. He continues to put the pictures of all of them, including his own, on the thumbnail on YouTube.

The former NFL quarterback has become a YouTube star in his own right after his playing days seemed over in the league. Even though Cam Newton has showed a willingness to return to professional football, the opportunity has not arisen.

But fans are not happy with his latest video as it puts five different people on the thumbnail. It looks like an attempt to grab attention, according to some people on social media.

Is Cam Newton chasing clout through Kai Cenat, Blueface, and Chrisean Rock?

Fans accused the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback of using Kai Cenat, Blueface, and Chrisean Rock to get more cloud for his video and career as a YouTuber. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give him a piece of their minds. Here are some selected responses.

Is there a way back to the NFL for Cam Newton?

Cam Newton making YouTube videos, however successful he might turn out to be, is a sad comparison to what he was before, when he was taking the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl and winning the league MVP title. It begs the question to be asked whether he can ever make it back to the NFL.

The short answer to this question is 'Yes'. We have recently seen someone like Carson Wentz return to the league with the Los Angeles Rams after being presumed to be done in the NFL. With the number of injuries that happen during the season, changing priorities and the ability to get the right coach at the right time, there is always a path back.

But it is not going to be easy. He has not been picked up despite claiming before the season that he is OK with being a backup quarterback. Among that list were Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, both of whom are out for this season. Yet Cam Newton's phone has not rung.

His underwhelming performances in his last years with both the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers has showed us that he is not the force of old. However, given how these two teams are struggling currently with Mac Jones and Bryce Young, respectively, it begs the question if it was the franchise or the current YouTuber that was the problem.