Cam Newton gets brutally honest about the shocking truth behind NFL Combine

The 2025 NFL Combine has been widely criticized by fans. Many of the star players who attended the event decided not to take part in the drills, instead traveling to Indianapolis to take part in medicals and interviews with coaches and general managers.

Testing became a secondary concern for many of the players, who did not want to risk their draft stock with a poor performance. However, concerns about the NFL Combine becoming a problem, according to former quarterback Cam Newton, are unfounded.

Speaking on his show, 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the former quarterback explained how the most important part of the event is not even screened. Newton went on to say that, at this point, most of the teams already know who they're going to draft.

"If you ask any NFL scouts, could they do the draft today? I guarantee they already know who they want," Newton said. "The Tennessee Titans already know who they want. And if you think I'm lying, ask a Tennessee Titans scout, or an executive. The most important part about the combine is not even televised.

"You still need the combine to be able to ask the Shedeur Sanders, the Cam Wards, to go into these meetings. [But] they already got you picked. They just want to see how you answer certain questions. ... This is their first time being around you, and they want every reason to choose you, unless you give them a reason not to."

Newton went on to list some of the personal questions that players get asked during the event, such as off-field incidents and family background.

NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis for 2026

The league confirmed in late 2024 that, despite concerns from attendants, the event would not change cities. NFL executive Peter O'Reilly said in a statement:

"Indianapolis and the NFL have a proud history together, so we're thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Visit Indy, the Indianapolis Colts, and the local community for this 2026 event"

Many of the reporters who travel to cover the event often speak glowingly about the facilities and how easy it is to move. The league has accepted bids from other cities to host the event since 2021, but so far, Indianapolis has hosted ever since 1987.

