Once Aaron Rodgers went down for the season, the biggest question for the New York Jets was about who was going to replace him. Obviously, it would be impossible to do anything close to his level, but getting a functional quarterback was vital.

One of the options touted to replace Aaron Rodgers was Cam Newton, who hasn't played since 2021 but has not retired from the NFL. He was asked by former NFL quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III if he would accept play for the Jets after Rodgers' injury, and his answer was as honest as it can be.

"I'm not about to sit up there and sign a $5.5 million deal, bro. Those days are over where I've been wasting my time because I will tell you, if you don't think that I could be on a roster right now - I could, but it's bigger than that to me. Am I in shape right now here? Yeah."

"In any situation, I'm gonna sit up there and I'm gonna analyze it as much as possible. I don't want to walk into a dysfunctional situation. Have you guys made Zach Wilson aware? Also, Rodgers is trying to come back this year. Let's also talk about that. It's a lot of things, I don't just make impulse decisions.

Could Aaron Rodgers be back this season?

In a normal recovery process, the answer would be a resounding 'no', with Aaron Rodgers only available for return when the OTAs started in May.

However, the quarterback has vowed to return late this season. He was spotted throwing the football during the Jets' Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and walking on crutches in the sideline before the start of the game.

It's extremely unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will be able to return this season, and there's absolutely no point for the Jets to force things if the team is out of the playoff picture when December arrives. However, he's been pushing so hard and has been so confident about his rehab that you can't help but feel curious to see if his return will be possible.

You know that this would be music in the ears of the New York Jets fans.