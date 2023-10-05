Former NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton still finds ways to make headlines. He gained attention for throwing at prospects during Auburn’s Pro Day earlier this year. The All-Pro quarterback also got publicity for sharing the fellow play-callers he’s willing to back up.

This time, he’s again on the news cycles for reacting to Tyreek Hill’s post-football career aspiration. He posted a video sharing his thoughts on his Twitter account. However, he might have also revealed the size of his “male organ.”

Cam Newton’s admission about his p**is size

The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback revealed in a recent episode of his Funky Friday program:

“I got two inches of straight venom”

That statement might have pertained to Cam Newton’s p**is size. He responded to Tyreek Hill’s admission in his It Needed to Be Said podcast. The All-Pro wide receiver revealed he wanted to be a p*rn star after his NFL playing days are over.

Newton also stated in his hilarious reaction video to Hill’s post-football career inclination:

“Like dead serious, I don’t want to be a p*rn star. God blessed with me a lot of things but He ain’t blessed me with no hammer. Had I been given a hammer, I won’t be wearing my pants right now. I mean, I got a lot of confidence, dog. And God knew what He was doing when He made me.”

“He said, ‘No no no, how are we going to give my all that confidence! We’re going to give him all that swag. We’re going to give him all that height, body, composition, all that. But oh, whoa, whoa, make it average.’”

Newton last played in 2021 when he returned to the Carolina Panthers. While the reunion was a feel-good moment after their fallout in 2019, Newton didn’t win a game in five starts. In 2020, he signed a minimum benefit contract to play for the Patriots, leading the squad to a 7-8 record in 15 starts.

Cam Newton has nothing but love for Tyreek Hill

Meanwhile, the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner harbored no resentment with Hill. However, he’s curious who would “Cheetah” prefer as her on-cam partner by saying:

“I’m not mad at Tyreek Hill for saying what he wanted to do. What I really wanted him to say is who would be his top three castmates for his next career. Before I dive even deeper into this conversation, I’m just going to the next one, because anything than what I’ve already said will be a little skeptical.”

As Hill continues to dazzle for the Miami Dolphins, his post-football career might be years away. Conversely, Cam Newton may have found a career as an online personality and an entertainer.